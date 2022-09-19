How to take advantage of Nubank’s R$ 1,500 cashback?

Nubank customers can earn monthly cashback of up to BRL 1,500 on internet purchases. The new service is a partnership with Shopee and will provide up to R$50 back for each purchase. The fintech card brand is usually issued by Mastercard. For most users, the tool is issued in the Gold category, with the possibility of switching to the Platinum category.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

What are the cashback rules?

First, the user needs to activate cashback at Nubank Shopping. The percentage for the return of the money will be according to the total of the purchase, not counting the shipping. So, in a transaction of BRL 100, the return will be 5% of the amount spent.

After making the purchase, the user will need to wait a minimum of 1 hour to make a new product if he wants to receive the cashback. After confirming the transaction, the money is transferred directly to the customer’s account within 90 days. You can use the balance however you want.

How to activate Nubank cashback?

To activate Nubank cashback through the application, the user must follow the step-by-step instructions:

First, access the Nubank app;

Access the “Shopping” menu;

Tap on the Shopee offer;

Read the information carefully;

Click on “Activate cashback and go to store”;

Finally, after activating the cashback, make the purchase.

How to apply for a Nubank credit card?

It is necessary to consider some criteria to apply for the card from the financial institution. See below for some options to apply for a fintech credit card.

Request the Nubank card through the website

Access the Nubank website;

Enter your CPF and click on “Continue”;

Write your full name and email address;

Choose which card option you want (NuConta or alone);

Accept the bank’s terms and privacy policy;

Finally, click on “Submit”.

Request the Nubank card by cell phone

First, download the Nubank app;

Then, access the app and tap “Start”;

Indicate your personal data such as: name, CPF, e-mail;

Click on “Continue”;

Finally, click on “Accept and continue” to agree to the bank’s privacy policy.

