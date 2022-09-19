How will Real Digital work?

In 2023, Brazil will have its own virtual currency, called Real Digital. This innovation comes to integrate more with digital payment methods, which already have the Pix platform and several options for virtual wallets. The estimate is that the tests of the new currency will start from 2023.

All information related to Real Digital was made available by the Central Bank (BC), which is the financial authority responsible for regulating all processes related to this matter in Brazil.

How does Real Digital work?

Real Digital is the virtual version of the Brazilian currency. This type of asset receives the official name of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and its application is being used all over the world.

The viability of this new currency for the digital world will help increase transactions through electronic devices and the internet. Since 2021, this topic has been discussed and tested by a select audience of market participants who verify the technological feasibility of the new currency.

When will the tests for the Digital Real begin?

According to the Central Bank, from 2023 onwards, consumers across the country will have access to the pilot test project for the new Real Digital. According to Fabio Araújo, economist at the BC, with the Central Bank’s digital currency, it will be possible to offer new services and more security in transactions carried out digitally.

Also according to the information, among other benefits of this new currency are the ease of using money anywhere on the planet, since the conversion would be carried out automatically. It will make the crime of money laundering more difficult and the possibility of stimulating innovation processes in the financial market.

