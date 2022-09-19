“I have the greatest desire”; Journalist brings ‘bomb’ and Arrascaeta’s partner at Flamengo agrees to play for Liverpool

The team commanded by Klopp is one of those interested in having the holder of Dorival in England

O Flamengo failed to repeat the good performances and ended up defeated against Fluminense, last Sunday (18), for the Brazilian Championship, by 2 to 1, becoming increasingly distant from Palmeiras, who beat Santos. The team led by Dorival Júnior even scored with Gabigol, but could not react and reverse the score, remaining with 45 points, in 4th place.

Away from the pitch, the board is moving and giving priority to solving some issues they consider important, especially those that can directly influence on the field. After a soap opera involving salaries and some interested parties, Mais Querido reached an agreement and confirmed the contract renewal with João Gomes.

The absolute starter and partner of Arrascaeta in the midfield, the youngster was valued with an increase of five times the value of the previous salary, rising to R$ 250 thousand per month. The speed in the definitive answer between the parties was due to the fact that there were many interested in taking him out of Brazilespecially English and Spanish.

Even with this new bond with Rubro-Negro, which now runs until 2027, shirt 35 continues to be closely watched by Europeans, who are aware of their purchasing power to make an offer. Among the teams that are most interested in the midfielder, is the Liverpool, from England, commanded by Klopp. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, João Gomes would have said he would play for the Reds:

“Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”, he told ESPN, precisely when asked about the fact that the English are keeping an eye on his football. Since he started his career in the professionals, there have been 111 games, 4 goals and 4 assists.