“I hope Marcos Braz is watching”; “Come back home”; Flamengo fans ask for the return of Jorge Jesus’ former titleholder

Mengão fans expressed themselves on Twitter to ask for the return of a player who was a starter in the Era of Jorge Jesus

O Flamengo face Fluminense, in the classic that will be held this Sunday (18), at 4 pm, for the twenty-seventh round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior arrives packed, as they managed to qualify for the final of the Copa do Brasil this week.

With a very good season like the ones in the past, the fans of Flamengo always remembers the iconic team of 2019, led by coach Jorge Jesus, when he won the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores of the most relevant and the state.

When remembering the team led by the Portuguese coach, a name is almost unanimous to return to Mengão: Gerson. The midfielder left the Club in 2021 to play for Olympique de Marseille, in France, where he has not had a sequence as a team starter.

The fact that he was not always a starter caught the attention of Flamengo fans, who went on Twitter to ask for the midfielder to return to Mengão and recalled the video of when the player was champion for the Club.

See Flamengo fans asking for Gerson’s return: