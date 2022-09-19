‘I lost everything’: Denilson recalls investment in the pagoda after controversy with Belo

Denilson and Belo they’ve been fighting in court for years, and the subject often comes up again. This time, the former player recalled the investment he made in music, more specifically in the pagode, when he bought the rights to the Soweto group, which had the singer from Rio de Janeiro as vocalist. Without mincing words, the now commentator said that he lost everything he invested in the band.

+ Treta has a new episode: understand the legal fight between Belo and Denilson

– I invested in music and lost everything. Pagoda? No, no. Do not invest in pagode band. It was the worst investment. Experts will understand – said Denilson, amid laughter, in an interview with Globo’s “Valor Investe”.

Denilson says he invested in the pagode because he likes the musical style.

– It’s the risk issue, I took the risk, I had no idea. There, I went much more for the passion for the segment, as a fan of the pagoda. I thought at that moment that I wanted to be connected to something closer to my reality than I am unaware of – commented the former player.

The imbroglio between Denilson and Belo has lasted for about twenty years. The former player managed the pagode band in which the singer was the leader and vocalist. The two were even friends at the time. In 2000, Belo left the project to pursue a solo career. For breach of contract, the singer was ordered to pay compensation to Denilson. The debt today is equivalent to approximately R$ 5 million.