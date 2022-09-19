“I started to struggle, asking him to stop”

Rita de Cássia Corrêa, the woman who was a victim of rape and false imprisonment by singer Leandro Lehart, from the group Art Popular, gave an interview to the program Fantástico, from Rede Globo, shown this Sunday (18/9). She told details about their relationship, how the abuse took place and all the problems they faced after the episode.

On Saturday, the LeoDias column, from metropolisesprovided information about the case.

The artist was sentenced this week to 9 years and 7 months in prison. The two met in 2017 and had consensual relationships, but the abuse happened in 2019. On the day, they were related when Leandro asked them to continue in the bathroom.

In the room, however, he was aggressive, immobilized Rita and committed a grotesque and eschatological act of violence. “In my mouth. I already started struggling, and asking him to stop. And trying to get him off of me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated until he reached orgasm,” said the victim.

Leandro would have left her locked in the bathroom “so she would calm down and they could talk”. He then called an app driver to drop her off at home. “I went straight to the bathroom. Right there on the floor, I collapsed crying and stayed there for a long time trying to clean myself, trying to get all that horrible smell, that taste, brushing my teeth. There under the shower,” the woman recalled.

After the abuse, Rita lost her job as an access controller on the São Paulo subway, tried to kill herself and faces several psychological problems. “My life today is made up of psychological, physical pain, limitations”, she described.

Leandro’s pronunciation

Leandro published, on his Instagram, a note from his defense lawyers. In it, it is stated that the process is taking place in judicial secrecy and “still pending a final decision”. “In any case, Leandro and his lawyers remain confident in the Judiciary and that the truth will prevail, with his consequent acquittal”.

The musician claimed to be the victim of “a great injustice”. According to him, Justice “even if it is late, it does not fail. And evil will never prevail.”