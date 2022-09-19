‘I threw myself down a flight of stairs wanting to escape everything I was going through’, says Leandro Lehart’s victim | Fantastic

Leandro was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment and can appeal in freedom. He denies the charges.

Rita spoke exclusively with reporter Valmir Salaro. She says that she started to approach the musician in 2017. But in 2019, she says that she went through a violent and degrading situation, a trauma from which she has not yet been able to recover.

She says that Leandro left her locked in the bathroom for a long time and that after she was released, the conversation took another turn. she accuses Leandro Lehart of racism.

“He said, ‘What do you think I wanted? Relationship? What do you think I would like from a black girl like you?’ That I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone, publicize it in the media, go to the police. Because I wouldn’t even be able to pay a lawyer to defend me, that the money he has, his lawyers would act against me, that I would date a profiteer”, he says.

According to her, after the humiliation and abuse, Leandro called an app driver and let her go.

“I went straight to the bathroom. Right there on the floor, I collapsed crying and stayed there for a long time trying to clean myself, trying to get all that horrible smell, that taste, brushing my teeth. There under the shower”, recalls Rita.

From that day on, Rita’s life took a turn for the worse. She lives with serious emotional problems, lost her job as an access controller on the São Paulo subway, and even attempted suicide..

“I threw myself down a very long flight of stairs, there in desperation. Wanting to get away from everything I was going through,” she says.

