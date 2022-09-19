I want Vini Jr to teach me how to samba

The president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, spoke to the press on the eve of the classic against Real Madrid, which takes place this Sunday (18), at 4 pm (GMT), at the Wanda Metropolitano. The representative of the club in the Spanish capital tried to end the controversies that involved the classic during the week, mainly about the dances of the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior in the goal celebrations. Cerezo asked only respect for the striker and said he wants to learn to samba with the striker.

“What we need to do is that Vinicius doesn’t score goals, just like Real Madrid. If they don’t, they won’t have anything to celebrate. But if it happens, do it correctly and with respect to our audience. I don’t see any problem. in the dances. The players demonstrate as they want. The only thing is that this manifestation has to be with respect to the people who have a field when it is not their field”, said Cerezo.

“I want Vinícius Júnior to teach me how to samba. I have to go to Brazil in the next carnivals in Rio de Janeiro. I need to learn how to samba and I want him to teach me”, completed President Enrique Cerezo.

The controversy surrounding the Brazilian striker initially emerged with a statement by Atlético de Madrid midfielder Koke. During an interview, the player said he did not know how he would react in the event of a celebration with dance by Vinícius Júnior. In addition, Koke also stated that Atletico Madrid fans would not like to see the Brazilian forward’s celebrations.

Koke’s statements were taken to a sports program in Spain and one of the commentators had more incisive speeches regarding Vinícius Júnior. The comments were understood as a case of racism, which generated a wave on social media with #BailaViniJr. Other Brazilian players and even clubs in the country have positioned themselves in favor of the striker.