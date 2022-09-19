‘I wonder if he regretted it, will he apologize?’, says battered cleaning lady – Gerais

With pain in her legs, especially her knee, and quite angry, cleaning lady Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, is this Monday (19/9) in a police station in Belo Horizonte to criminally represent the man who assaulted her in the last Friday (16/9), while she was washing the sidewalk of the condominium where she works, in Lourdes, in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

When the police unit arrived, the woman said she was anxious. “here (at the police station) that I will manage to punish this coward”, said Lenirge.

Lenirge was this Monday (19/9) in a police station in BH to represent criminally against the man who assaulted her. (photo: Jair Amaral) The cleaning lady said that she has not yet been able to watch the images that show the violence against her. “What I know I learn from the mouths of others. My relatives and friends call me crying. Everyone is crying along with me.”

The aggression suffered hit her son hard. “He’s upset, psychologically shaken. I even wanted to ask this man if he has a mother. If he had and if she was the one who was attacked, he would have his arms crossed,” said Lenirge Alves.

The building employee said she never imagined going through such a situation. “I’m afraid of robbery, but I never thought I was a victim of violence just working,” she added. According to her, the aggressor attends a gym close to where she works and is used to passing by the place with the dog that accompanied him on the day of the assault. His parents, as far as Lenirge learned, live on Avenida Olegrio Maciel, also in Lourdes.

“I wonder if he regretted it, will he apologize to me? But one thing I say to people: always report this type of situation, don’t shut up ”, questioned the victim.

The violence against Lenirge was recorded last Friday when she was washing the sidewalk of the condominium where she has worked for 17 years.

Accompanied by a dog, the man approached and began to talk about the waste of water, but he did not let Lenirge explain himself and started to attack. “He seemed ‘calm’, saying that I was wasting water from the environment. But when I went to explain that it gets dirty, because it’s the entrance to a garage, he took the hose and started pouring water on me”, he recalls.

“He didn’t even let me explain what he was doing. Out of nowhere, he threw water in my face, he didn’t let me defend. Then he pulled the hose, and I fell. He kept pouring water and then left,” he adds.