Images show last moments of Mega-Sena winner killed in SP

Images from security cameras obtained by the Civil Police of Hortolândia (SP) show the last moments of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, Mega-Sena winner killed in the city. On Saturday (17/9), the police arrested one of the four suspects in the crime.

Last Tuesday (13/9), the man was walking down the street, after leaving a bakery in the early morning, as shown in images obtained by the authorities. In another video, a white pickup truck can be seen driving down a street near Jonas’ house. He was surrendered there.

Two hours later, a black vehicle parks at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch in Campinas (SP). One of the suspects, who is on the run, goes to the ATM and withdraws R$ 2 thousand. He also transferred BRL 18,000 to a bank account.

About 20 hours after being kidnapped, Jonas was left on a road in Hortolândia, with signs of beatings. The man was rescued and taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Prison

On Saturday (17/9), civil police officers from Deic de Piracicabana arrested a 48-year-old man suspected of being part of the quartet that kidnapped and beat Jonas Alves Dias. Mega-Sena winner, Jonas was awarded a fortune of R$ 47.1 million in 2020.

According to the police, the arrested man has “an extensive criminal record”, with previous convictions for murder, embezzlement, robbery, theft, active corruption and bodily harm. Two search and seizure warrants were carried out in the homes of the owners of the cars used in the crime.

Those involved in the crime are aged between 22 and 48 years old. The truck’s owner is the 22-year-old suspect. He would have gone to the bank to set up an application on his cell phone and make transfers to another member of the group, a 24-year-old woman.

The 38-year-old suspect owns the black vehicle and had no criminal record. The accused who are on the run had a request for temporary arrest issued by the Civil Police, which is carrying out searches to identify them.