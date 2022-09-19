IMC sells 13 stores in Panama for BRL 210 million, 40% of its market cap

IMC — the owner of Viena, Frango Assado and Pizza Hut — has just announced the sale of 13 stores at Panama airport, a transaction that simplifies the company’s operation and reduces its indebtedness.

The sale is being made for US$ 40 million (about R$ 210 million, at today’s exchange rate) and also involves the concession to operate another 11 stores in Terminal 2 of the Panama airport, which should open in the coming months.

The sale is significant for the company: it represents about 40% of the market cap current IMC, of ​​R$ 558 million.

The buyer is the GCG Group, a company focused on catering operating in 20 airports in Central America and the Caribbean.

The stores being sold include different brands: from a Viena restaurant to a Frango Assado, from a coffee shop to a Japanese food house. This portfolio earned US$ 14 million last year, with an EBITDA of US$ 6.6 million.

Transaction multiple — 6x last year’s EBITDA — is slightly above the multiple that IMC trades today on the stock exchange (about 5x 2021 EBITDA).

CEO Alexandre Santoro told Brazil Journal that the transaction addresses two of IMC’s three strategic pillars: simplifying the company and improving its financial structure.

“IMC grew with a consolidation thesis, buying several businesses in several different countries: USA, Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico,” said the CEO. “It became a company with a vast but complex portfolio, with very different businesses and without synergies.”

Since the CEO took over at the beginning of last year, one of his mandates is to simplify this structure. — leaving the company with the most scalable businesses and with synergies between them.

The Panama operation “is a good business, with great margins, but it doesn’t scale and doesn’t have any synergy with our other businesses,” he said.

The sale also improves IMC’s capital structure, which ended the second quarter with a net debt of R$300 million and a leverage of 2.7x EBITDA.

According to the CEO, IMC should use just over half of the proceeds from the sale to pay off debt, reducing net debt to around R$200 million and leverage to less than 2x.

“With the increase in the CDI, the cost of debt also increased a lot and we saw that we needed to look for an alternative to reduce this cost.”

To approve the transaction, the IMC will have to call an assembly of debenture holders. This is necessary because one of the clauses in the debentures restricts the sale of assets above R$60 million.

At the meeting, IMC will ask for authorization to increase the sales limit with a commitment to use part of the resources to pay debenture holders. The company has already talked to some debenture holders and the signal is that the approval will pass with ease.

The CEO said IMC has also been considering selling its assets in Colombia if it “finds a proposal that makes sense.”

After streamlining the company and reducing leverage, IMC’s plan is to accelerate the expansion of its core brands, with a focus on Frango Assado, KFC and Pizza Hut.

According to Alexandre, there is potential to at least triple the size of Frango Assado, which has only 26 stores today. “In São Paulo alone we mapped more than 1,000 gas stations with the potential to have a food service,” he said.

Pedro Arbex