In a game of five expulsions, Fluminense beats Flamengo and scares away the crisis

There were expulsions left for both sides – two for each in the final minutes and the tricolor David Braz (on the bench) still in the first half -, but this Sunday afternoon’s Fla-Flu, at Maracanã, was full of emotion. O Fluminense defeated the Flamengo 2-1, in a game valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. Goose and Nathan did it for the Flo; Gabi scored Rubro-Negro’s.

The team led by Fernando Diniz reaches 48 points and takes the second place in the Brasileirão. Flamengo, with 45, is in 4th place. Both can be outrun until the end of the round.

Due to FIFA Data, teams will have an 11-day break until the next game. Both teams only return to the pitch on the 28th, a Wednesday, at 19h. Flamengo will face Fortaleza at Castelão; Fluminense will measure forces with Juventude at Maracanã.

THE MIL

The match started hot. Even before the first dangerous play for either team, David Braz, from the bench, was sent off. The Fluminense defender complained a lot after marking a side for Flamengo.

Ganso opened the scoring with a penalty (Photo: Armando Paiva / Lancepress!)

WHO DOESN’T…

On the field, Fluminense did not give up the philosophy of playing short and playing with touches from the defense field. Flamengo pressed high and in one of the opportunities they stole the ball near the small area, but Gabi couldn’t finish. Another dangerous move was when Pedro found Arrascaeta with a pass worthy of shirt 10, but the Uruguayan stopped in a good defense by Fábio.

It was the tricolores, however, who ended the first half happy. In the final stretch, André launched Matheus Martins. The boy finished weakly, but Santos did not defend. On the rebound, Cano was brought down by Léo Pereira inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. In the charge, Ganso opened the scoring.

FÁBIO SAVES THE FLU!

Flamengo came back from the break wanting to run after the damage and pressuring the rival, but Rubro-Negro stopped in Fábio. The Fluminense goalkeeper made at least two good saves in De Arrascaeta’s shots and was essential to maintain Tricolor’s advantage.

It’s FLU!

Fluminense grew in the game over time and started to play the style of touches. Tricolor doubled the advantage with a hint of ‘malandragem’. Ganso took a quick free kick that he suffered in midfield, Cano received it freely, dribbled Santos and crossed. The ball was left on the other side and, in another cross, Nathan appeared free to head.

HAVE HOPE?

Dorival Júnior launched the team forward and Flamengo did not take long to respond. Minutes after Fluminense’s goal, Gabi took advantage of a confusion inside the area and, in a hit-back, completed it to the back of the net. The crowd started pushing, believing in a reaction.

DISGUSTING SCENES

The atmosphere warmed up once and for all in the final stretch of the game. Marinho, Felipe Melo and Manoel were surprised by a foul in Flamengo’s attacking field and the confusion was established once and for all, with arguments and even pushing. Of the three, only the Fluminense midfielder was not expelled.

It didn’t stop there. In this same basket, Caio Paulista and Éverton Cebolinha were also involved in another mess. The Flamengo striker put his hands on the tricolor side’s neck, who retaliated with an attempted headbutt. The two were also expelled.

WHAT PRESSURE!

Flamengo tried, hammered and even had a clear chance – Victor Hugo wasted a free kick inside the small area – but didn’t break Fluminense’s block in the final stretch of the game. Better for the tricolors, who achieved an important victory and shooed away any possibility of crisis.

DATASHEET

Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 09/18/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

auxiliaries: Danilo Simon Manis (SP) and Rodrigo Corrêa (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira (SP)

​Lawn: Good

​audience and income: 55,170 gifts / BRL 2,720,364.50

​yellow cards: Gabi (FLA); David Braz [no banco]André, Fábio, Nathan and Samuel Xavier (FLU)

​red cards: Marinho and Everton Cebolinha (FLA); David Braz [no banco]Manoel and Caio Paulista (FLU)

goals: Goose (0-1, 44’/1ºT); Nathan (0-2, 30’/2ºT); Gabi (1-2, 36’/2ºT)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei (Matheus França 46’/2ºT), David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia (Victor Hugo 37’/2ndT), João Gomes (Vidal 26’/2ndT); Éverton Ribeiro (Marinho 37’/2ºT), De Arrascaeta (Éverton Cebolinha 26’/2ºT); Gabi, Peter. Coach: Dorival Junior.

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Felipe Melo 40’/2ºT); Matheus Martins (Nathan 20’/2ºT), Ganso (Yago Felipe 45’/2ºT), Arias (Cris Silva 45’/2ºT); Pipe (Willian 45’/2ºT). Coach: Fernando Diniz.