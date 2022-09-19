In concert with public money, singer declares support for Lula

The singer Maria Gadu performed on Saturday 17th at the Literomusical Festival of São José dos Campos, a festival that is sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and the city hall. During the presentation, the artist declared her support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and held a towel with the PT’s face. She also used the event to call President Jair Bolsonaro “genocidal”.

The electoral law prohibits political demonstrations at concerts and festivals contracted with public funds. It is also forbidden to defame or attack a candidate or any part of the population.

Councilor to suspend singer’s fee

Councilman Fernando Holiday (Novo) presented a popular action in the Federal Court to suspend the payment of the singer Maria Gadú’s fee.

“The artist’s show completely distorted the cultural activity financed by the public power”, wrote the councilor in the request.

“The towel with the candidate’s face was left during the entire performance on stage and the moments of shouting and hand signals in favor of the same candidate, demonstrate a clear deviation from the public interest involved”, says Holiday. The request is also signed by Thomaz Henrique Barbosa, councilor for Novo in São José dos Campos, and Lucas Pavanato de Oliveira, candidate for state deputy.

“The show directly benefited the interests of a candidate and therefore demonstrates complete absence of morality and injury to the treasury.”