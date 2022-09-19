In London, Bolsonaro goes to gas station and compares gasoline prices

In a video shared on social media, the president says that Brazil has one of the cheapest gasoline in the world

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to a gas station in London this Sunday (18.Sep.2022) to compare the price of fuel with that of Brazil. According to him, the Brazilian price is one of the cheapest in the world. The head of state is in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m here in London, England, and the price of petrol: £1.61. This gives approximately R$ 9.60 a liter. Practically double the average of many Brazilian states. So, gasoline is a reality, one of the cheapest in the world”declared in the video shared by his supporters and by the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria.

Watch (40sec):

To share the video, Minister Fábio Faria said that when comparing Brazil with other countries it is possible to perceive that the country is “on the right path”.

In responses to the posts, people questioned Bolsonaro’s account claiming that the UK’s minimum wage is higher than Brazil’s. The minimum pay for English workers over the age of 23 is £9.50 per hour. That’s £1,520 for a 40-hour week a month. In Brazil, the minimum wage is R$1,212.

The average price of gasoline in Brazil, according to Petrobras, is R$4.97 per liter. This corresponds to 0.41% of the minimum wage. In the case of England, using the price shown by Bolsonaro for the liter of fuel, the value is 0.11% of the minimum wage.

visit to london

The President and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro are in London, UK, for the wake of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch’s funeral will be on Monday (19.Sep.2022).

Bolsonaro signed this Sunday (18.Sep.2022) the book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The representative of Brazil also recorded a message for the monarch, who died on September 8. “In Brazil, we have a strong memory of her passing in 1968. For everything she represented for the country and the world, the moment is one of regret and recognition for everything she has done”, declared.

See photos of the President and First Lady here at Elizabeth’s wake.