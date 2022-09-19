In search of ‘useful vote’, Lula grows 3 points, shows FSB poll

Former President Lula (PT) grew 3 percentage points in the week marked by his intense campaign for the so-called ‘useful vote’. The data appears in the research of the FSB institute released this Monday 19.

The survey this Monday brings the PT with 44% of voting intentions, compared to 35% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 7% for Ciro Gomes (PDT). There is also Simone Tebet (MDB) with 5% and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) with 1%.

Just a week ago, PT had 41%, Bolsonaro added the same 35%, but Ciro and Simone had 2% more than they currently appear. Both the ex-minister and the senator are the main targets of the ‘useful vote’ campaign.

The overall results of the poll show that Lula has 47% of the valid votes, 10 percentage points more than Bolsonaro. The gap between the two was 7 points the week before. This Monday, in valid votes, Ciro has 8% and Tebet has 6%. He had 9% in the previous poll and she had 8%.

Lula, it is worth mentioning, also rose in the spontaneous survey carried out by the institute. He had, a week ago, 39% of the voting intentions, today he has 42%. Bolsonaro, in this case, fluctuated one point up and reached 34%. Ciro had 6% and went on to add 4% and Tebet, who had 5%, now has only 3%.

second round

The FSB also measured voter preference in the event of a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 52% to 39%. The result is in line with what was observed in the previous week, when it went from 51% to 38%.

There are also four other direct disputes monitored by the FSB. Lula would beat Ciro by 48% to 35% and surpass Tebet by 50% to 33%. Bolsonaro would lose to the pedetista by 49% to 41% and would be defeated by the senator by 48% to 41%.

The search

The results released this Monday were obtained from 2,000 interviews with Brazilian voters, by telephone, between the 16th and 18th of September. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. At the Superior Electoral Court, the survey registration is BR-07560/2022. The research was contracted by the bank BTG Pactual. See the full:

