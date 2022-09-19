In video, Bolsonaro compares Brazilian gasoline price to London

posted on 09/18/2022 20:21 / updated on 09/18/2022 20:24



On a trip to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Bolsonaro takes the opportunity to campaign and talk about low fuel prices – (credit: Fabio Wajngarten/Reproduction)

President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video comparing the price of gasoline in London to the value on the national market. “It’s practically double the average of many states in Brazil. (Our) gasoline is one of the cheapest in the world,” said the chief executive in the video posted on social media by his son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). ). “It’s the Brazilian government working for you”, he concludes.

In the video, Bolsonaro shows the price charged at a gas station in London, where he is fulfilling schedules in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The amount charged in the city, according to Bolsonaro, is 1.61 pounds per liter – the equivalent of R$9.70.

Gasoline prices in London. pic.twitter.com/Dtjvo3semu — Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowoficial) September 18, 2022





The average price of gasoline in Brazil is R$4.97. The value has been falling after a tax cut promoted by Bolsonaro in an election year, and is also influenced by the drop in fuel prices on the international market.

Full tank consumes less than 6% of the British minimum wage; in Brazil, 22%

In the United Kingdom, filling the tank with gasoline costs 5.8% of the minimum wage, which is 1,520 pounds (equivalent to R$ 9,100). In Brazil, filling the tank costs 22.5% of the minimum wage of R$ 1,212. In a post on social media, president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) compared the value of gasoline between the two countries, stating that Brazilian fuel is one of the cheapest in the world.