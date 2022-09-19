INCOME TAX: Consultation on the 5th batch of IR refund may be released this week

Attention Brazilians. THE IRS informs that the payment of the 5th and last batch of the Income Tax refund (IRPF 2022) It is scheduled to take place on the 30th of September. The consultation to this benefit, however, should already be released this week. At first, as the agency does in its releases, citizens will be able to look at the values ​​on the scheduled date of September 23, that is, next Friday.

Firstly, it is important to note that taxpayers who are entitled to the amounts and have not yet received their payments, can also find out if they have amounts receivable from previous lots. According to official data, many citizens can receive it, but the money has not yet entered the account.

On August 31, date of the 4th batch of IR refund payments, the Internal Revenue Service deposited the amounts for a total of 4.46 million taxpayers. The official estimate is that this amount reached a total of R$ 6 billion.

Recalling that the Federal Revenue first released a good part of these resources for those who have legal priority, such as, for example, people aged over 60; taxpayers with any type of physical or mental disability or serious illness; and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

2022 INCOME TAX REFUND

Firstly, the RFB announced that it registered a record of declarations in the Income Tax this year 2022. According to the agency, there were more than 36 million documents delivered by taxpayers.

Now, the IRS has drawn up a schedule to carry out the Income Tax refund. The calendar has a total of five lots. Of this total, four are already available to citizens. The last remaining takes place this September (see calendar below).

THE income tax refund is available for consultation through the official website of the Federal Revenue Service.

Income Tax refund payment schedule

As reported previously, income tax refund is gradually being paid to citizens. Therefore, anyone who is still in the payment queue can still be reimbursed in the August or September batches.

So, check out the official calendar of income tax refund: 1st batch – May 31 (paid);

2nd batch – June 30 (paid);

3rd batch – July 29 (paid);

4th batch – August 31 (paid);

5th batch – September 30 (next scheduled release). At first, if the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil. Thus, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired). Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the RFB will release consultations on the so-called residual batches from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the tax authorities. Inquiries can be made: on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones. How to check the refund? To see if the refund IRS is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps: access the Federal Revenue website; Inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Click on “Check Refund”. It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the application of the IRS (available for Android and iOS).