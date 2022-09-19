Infinix Zero 5G 2023 wins certification, launch approaches – Tudo em Tecnologia

Infinix has several successful smartphones on the market, including the Infinix Zero 5G line. Officially available in Brazil, the device features highlights in hardware, screen and cameras. However, the Chinese manufacturer has just certified a new member of this series, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

According to the international website Pricebaba, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has been approved by the FCC, a US certification similar to Anatel do Brasil. According to the document, the device measures 169 x 77 x 9mm and includes a rectangle-shaped camera module on the back with three sensors.

Unfortunately, other details have yet to be revealed. However, the FCC certification indicates that the launch is about to take place.

Infinix Zero 5G

For those who don’t know, the original Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78″ FHD+ LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate support. The handset also includes a Dimensity 900 chip alongside 8GB/128GB of RAM and storage. In addition, it brings more features like a 48MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.