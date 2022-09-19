Influencer Jaquelline Grohalski is assaulted by her boyfriend: ‘Measures are being taken’ – Entertainment













Influencer Jaquelline Grohalski, famous for participating in the BBB 18, was assaulted by her boyfriend. Last Saturday (17), she published a video in which she appeared with her mouth bleeding in the middle of an argument. This afternoon, her team confirmed the assault.

“Jaquelline is still very shaken with this whole situation. At the moment, she is being assisted by a multi-disciplinary team. Yesterday, we didn’t give much information here or to the media, because it was a couple’s fight in which she was assaulted,” says the statement released on the influencer’s Instagram.

The note also asks netizens to have understanding at this time. The team explains that the influencer has a young daughter and they are working so that the girl does not know from third parties about the aggression suffered by her mother.















“All legal measures are being taken, as it is about bodily harm, threat and theft”, concludes the statement.

Jaquelline published and then deleted a video that left her followers worried. In the images, the ex-BBB appears with her mouth bleeding as she argues with a man and asks him to leave. In the background, you can hear a knock on the door and the man screaming.