Injections and pills: 5 new remedies to lose weight

In addition to a healthy diet and physical exercise, doctors can prescribe medication for those who are in the process of losing weight. And new drugs, injectable or in pills, promise to help in the treatment, as they speed up metabolism, burn accumulated fat, decrease appetite and control emotions related to food.

Some have as their initial purpose the treatment of diabetes, but, as they contribute to weight loss, they have been widely adopted by doctors. Therefore, experts emphasize that it is important that the use of these drugs is done only with the guidance of trained professionals.

Medicines for weight loss can be injectable. Credit: Shutterstock

Medicines that have the receptor called GLP-1 are already indicated by specialists due to their importance in weight loss. This receptor is a protein found in pancreas cells and neurons that helps control blood sugar and release insulin.

This element helps to release a hormone in the intestine after meals, and acts directly on the brain to control appetite and, in this way, bring the feeling of satiety. Now, new drugs arrive to increase the effectiveness of this molecule.

“When we talk about innovative drugs used by doctors, the drugs of the semaglutide and liraglutide classes, selective stimulants of GLP-1, are even more effective in controlling appetite, as they help in the mobilization of visceral fat and in the treatment of insulin resistance and not give a rebound effect. These are well-managed medications, extremely viable for weight loss when properly indicated. Today, they are the ones I work with the most”, said nutritionist Mariana Comério.

THE semaglutide oral is found on the market in medicines such as Rybelsus and is approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). The drug, in pill form, must be taken daily, according to medical guidelines.

This remedy promotes satiety, decreasing hunger throughout the day and facilitating weight loss. However, in order to obtain the results with the use of this product, it is also important to maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

Another drug with the same active substance is Ozempic, which is only approved in Brazil for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. But experts hope that soon, a scientific study will be carried out on its actions in the treatment of obesity and it will be authorized for this use. However, it started to be indicated “off label” by doctors. The medicine is injectable and, therefore, is applied with the help of a pen.

The substance liraglutide is the first anti-obesity drug of the incretin-mimetic class, known as agonists (stimulants) of the GLP-1 receptor. It is sold commercially under the name of Saxenda, also in an injectable form, and is authorized by Anvisa for use in the treatment of diabetes 2 and obesity.

Saxenda was derived from the drug Victoza, used exclusively to control type 2 diabetes. With new studies, the drug’s drugmaker, Novo Nordisk, has concluded that higher doses provide better weight loss results in people with obesity. This is how Saxenda was created, with adjustable doses for these patients.

BALANCE IN FOOD AND EMOTIONS

“What are the advantages of these drugs? The patient creates a food education. He learns to eat less and to compensate less for emotion in food. He discovers that it is possible to survive and live well with less food”, Mariana reinforces.

Mariana Comério nutritionist “Medication takes away eating out of emotion. Over time, when the drug is withdrawn, the body is adapted to this smaller amount of food”

Not yet approved by Anvisa, but which is a promise of a new era in the treatment of obesity, Tirzepatida is another drug on the list of new allies against obesity.

It acts in the form of two intestinal hormones: GLP-1 and GIP, which together induce potent weight loss through different mechanisms, both cerebral and gastrointestinal. The medicine is given as a weekly subcutaneous injection.

The Lilly laboratory has already submitted the product registration request to Anvisa and is awaiting release. Tirzepatida is expected to be approved by the middle of next year.

Sabrina Ribeiro França Endocrinologist “This drug has a very important action in weight loss and is different from others. Studies have shown loss of up to 25% of body weight”

Contrave, a capsule medicine that treats food compulsions, can be manipulated and purchased in pharmacies. It contains two substances in its composition, bupropion and naltrexone, which act on the brain by reducing and controlling appetite, in addition to the intense desire for food, which leads to a decrease in food consumption. In addition, Contrave allows you to reduce your waist circumference, preventing diabetes or heart disease.

USE WITHOUT MEDICAL PRESCRIPTION CAN CAUSE PANCREAS PROBLEMS

Although Brazilians have the habit of self-medicating, the use of weight loss drugs without authorization or medical advice has a series of risks, which can even lead the patient to become insulin dependent, that is, who needs the administration of insulin.

“Why do we say that medication needs medical advice? Because there is a risk of pancreatitis, which is a failure of the pancreatic organ, important for insulin production, leading the patient to have fulminant pancreatitis and to become an insulin-dependent diabetic”, highlighted nutritionist Mariana Comério.

In addition, use without medical supervision can lead the person to take doses above the necessary and have nausea, lose appetite and, consequently, become weak.

“It has a recommendation of minimum doses, but each patient is individual. So it is necessary to monitor and guide him, so that he does not feel sick, does not have a picture of constipation, which can happen”, warns Mariana.

She adds: “In addition, there is medication that reduces gastroparesis, which is the emptying of the intestine. If the medication is not managed correctly, hemorrhoids can develop. It is important for the patient to understand that the medication is a kick to the beginning of quality of life, but with care”.

For the endocrinologist Sabrina Ribeiro França, it is also necessary to end the prejudice against the use of drugs to treat obesity.

“It is necessary to remove the prejudice that the medication cannot be used. Each patient is individual and will have their path established by the doctor during the weight loss process. The medication has to be used responsibly, even because they are expensive.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NEW MEDICINES USED TO LOSE WEIGHT

Rybelsus is a diabetes medicine, in pill form, that has brought innovation in weight loss. Credit: Disclosure

Rybelsus: It is the commercial name for semaglutide and is approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). The oral medication should be taken daily, according to medical advice. Semaglutide contains the GLP-1 receptor, a hormone released by the gut after meals and which acts on receptors in the brain that control appetite, satiety and hunger.

This remedy promotes satiety, decreasing hunger throughout the day and facilitating weight loss. However, in order to obtain the results from its use, it is also important to maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly. It is available in doses of 3mg, 7mg and 14mg. It can only be sold with a doctor’s prescription.

the side effects: Cold sweat, cold pale skin, headache, rapid heartbeat, feeling sick (nausea) or feeling very hungry, vision changes, drowsiness or weakness, nervousness, anxiety or confusion, difficulty concentrating or tremor.

Saxenda, diabetes medicine that helps in weight loss. Credit: Reproduction/Novo Nordisk

Saxony: It is a medicine in the form of an injection that acts in the center of hunger and satiety, causing the person to have less appetite. In addition, one of the effects of the drug is the change in taste, which makes food not taste so pleasant. This drug can be found in pharmacies, being sold only with a doctor’s prescription.

The box with the solution for injection is 6mg/ml with three disposable pens.

Side effects: The most frequent adverse reactions of this medication are the presence of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, gastritis, stomach discomfort, pain and burning in the stomach, feeling of bloating, gas, belching, dry mouth, weakness, tiredness. and change in taste.

Contrave is a drug that has been used to treat obesity. Credit: Reproduction

contrave: It is a capsule remedy indicated to assist in the weight loss of people who suffer from obesity or overweight, as it contains two substances in its composition, bupropion and naltrexone, which act on the brain, reducing and controlling the appetite, in addition to the intense desire for food. , which leads to a decrease in food consumption. The drug was recently approved by Anvisa.

Side effects: The most common, which may occur during treatment, are dry mouth, headache, dizziness, constipation or diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, insomnia, irritability, depression, anxiety, restlessness, muscle or joint pain.

REMEDIES NOT YET APPROVED BY ANVISA AGAINST OBESITY

Tirzepatide is used for weight loss and diabetes. Credit: Disclosure

tirzepatide: It acts by mimicking two intestinal hormones: GLP-1 and GIP, which together induce potent weight loss through different mechanisms, both cerebral and gastrointestinal. The drug is given as a weekly subcutaneous injection.

The laboratory Lilly has already submitted to Anvisa the request for registration of the drug and awaits the release of the organ.

Ozempic, used for weight loss and diabetes. Credit: Reproduction

ozempic: It was approved by Anvisa in August 2018 only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It contains the same active substance as Rybelsus, semaglutide, but the drug is injectable.

Despite not having approval from Anvisa or the company that manufactures, Novo Nordisk, to treat obesity, was now indicated “off label” (outside the package leaflet) by doctors. It reduces insulin production and gastric emptying, slowing digestion, promoting satiety. However, experts warn that this and any drug can only be prescribed when there is scientific support.