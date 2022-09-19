Inter x Corinthians: Beira-Rio records a new attendance record for women’s football in the country | Brazilian female

Inter and Corinthians drew 1-1 this Sunday morning, in Porto Alegre, in the first game of the Brasileirão Feminino final. But the fact that drew the most attention was in the stands: with 36,330 fans presentBeira-Rio recorded a new attendance record for a women’s match between clubs in Brazil.

The brand was announced by Inter on their social networks at 10 minutes into the first half, when more than 31,000 people were already in the stadium. According to the club, 27 tons of food were collected in exchange for tickets, which will be donated to the Food Bank of Rio Grande do Sul.

1 of 1 Beira-Rio received more than 36 thousand people for Inter x Corinthians — Photo: Staff Images Woman/CBF Beira-Rio received more than 36 thousand people for Inter x Corinthians — Photo: Staff Images Woman/CBF

The two previous records belonged to Corinthians. In the 2021 Paulistão final, 30,077 people witnessed the duel between Timão and São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena. Two years earlier, also in a state final against São Paulo, 28,862 fans were present.

With a tie in the first leg, whoever wins the second leg gets the cup. The decisive match is scheduled for next Saturday (24), at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians seeks the fourth title of the Brasileirão Feminino, while Inter tries its first title.

Largest audiences for women’s football in Brazil