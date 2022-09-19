Interest decision in Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom: what to watch this week

Investors are getting ready to face a busy week. In the coming days, the long-awaited monetary policy meetings will take place in Brazil and the United States. There will also be a decision on interest in the UK and Japan. Even going through a slowdown, which many analysts classify as punctual, global inflation remains strong and giving work to Central Banks. The tightening is expected to remain intense and raises concerns about a recession.

On Tuesday (20), the Brazilian Central Bank will start the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the sixth meeting of the year. The main question is whether interest rates will stop rising now or if there will still be a last 25 basis point hike, interrupting a cycle of rate hikes that began in March last year. Since then, the Copom has raised interest rates for 12 consecutive times and the Selic, which was at 2%, rose to 13.7%.

Itaú believes that the BC should indicate the end of the monetary tightening cycle, keeping interest rates as they are. “We believe that the inflation scenario for the relevant monetary policy horizon has improved marginally”, says the analysis by economist Mario Mesquita.

“In our view, the authorities should signal that the outlook for the economy still lacks a contractionary monetary policy and a vigilant posture, anticipating stability for the Selic at the next meeting”, adds Mesquita. Itaú believes that the pace of disinflation in Brazil will be slow, demanding higher interest rates for a longer period of time.

“With the expectation of maintaining the Selic rate, the markets should monitor the announcement of the decision and the tone adopted to think about the next steps of the BC”, says an analysis by Bradesco.

Federal Reserve set to accelerate rate hike

More awaited than the Copom verdict is the decision of the Open Market Committee of the American BC (FOMC), also scheduled for “super Wednesday” (21). Speculation about the Federal Reserve’s next steps has guided markets since the board’s last meeting at the end of July. Since then, various inflation and employment indicators have provoked a roller coaster of forecasts, sometimes pointing to a deceleration in monetary tightening, sometimes to a more aggressive rate of interest rates.

The fact is that, on the eve of the long-awaited decision, the majority of the market is pointing to a 75 basis point increase in the US interest rate, which is currently in the range between 2.25% and 2.50%. A part of the projections even indicate an increase of 1 percentage point. The chances of an elevation of 50 basis points at this point are seen as remote.

BofA is one of the houses betting on a rise of 75 basis points and believes that US monetary policy should remain tight for some time.

“In addition to the interest rate decision itself, the collective [do presidente do Fed, Jerome Powell] should provide more clues about the future of American monetary policy”, says a Bradesco report.

“We still expect a 50 basis point increase at the Fomc meeting in December. That would leave rates between 4% and 4.25% at the end of 2022,” wrote analysts at UBS BB.

UK and Japan will also decide on interest rates

On Thursday (22), the Central Bank of England (BoE) will also conduct its monetary policy meeting. The meeting takes place late, having been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Although British inflation has slowed down last month and was below 10%, prices are still very heated and have not yet peaked, according to analysts.

the consensus Refinitiv, the average of market forecasts, points to a 50 basis point increase at the BoE meeting. Therefore, the interest rate in the United Kingdom would rise to 2.25%.

In Japan, the expectation is that interest rates will be maintained at the current level. The rate today is -0.1% per year. The decision must be taken even with the country’s inflation rising, having exceeded the target of the Japanese Central Bank (BoJ). The Japanese consumer price index will be released on Monday night (19), in Brazil.

That same night, the Chinese People’s Bank (PBOC) decision on the interest rate for loans maturing in 1 year is also released.

corporate agenda

On Monday (19), Tenda’s shareholders’ meeting (TEND3) will take place to withdraw the poison pillan instrument that avoids the acquisition of control of the company, in response to a request from its main shareholder, Polo Capital;

On Tuesday (20), the subsequent offer of 24.7 thousand units of Iguatemi (IGTI11) will be priced;

On Wednesday (21), the pricing of the follow-on of Vamos (VAMO3), which will distribute 48.41 million new common shares and may raise R$ 1 billion.

