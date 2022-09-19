Interest rate decision awaited after August inflation decalibrates expectations By Investing.com



By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – The week of the much-anticipated September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve (Fed) has arrived. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, voting members of the board will decide the magnitude of the new increase in the US interest rate, currently in the range between 2.25% and 2.5% after the 75 basis point increase in a unanimous decision. at the July meeting.

The expectation for 85% of the market is for a new rise of 0.75 percentage point in the rates, with a (Fed) pressured by the latest readings of indicators in the US. Until the release of new price level data last week, pricing was still priced up by half a percentage point.

However, analysts have raised projections about how much more aggressive the US monetary authority could be this year in the fight against inflation, including with 15% of the market projecting a rise of 100 basis points. The lack of calibration in expectations caused substantial losses in global equity markets last week.

The American Central Bank has been acting with greater sensitivity to the new indicators, according to Julia Braga, an economics professor at the Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF). “The BC is acting very discretionally, abandoning an old rule of monetary policy. This, in itself, already brings an element of more uncertainty regarding the performance”, evaluates Braga.

Inflation even subsides, but not enough for the Fed not to raise interest rates

The ‘transient inflation’ and ‘soft landing’ scenario predicted by the Fed no longer exists – the inflation indicator reached its highest level in 2022 in the last 40 years. Despite the slowdown, there is still a long way to go to win this battle.

August US inflation declined, but less than expected, putting pressure on the Fed’s decision to raise rates again later this month. In August, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on an annual basis reached 8.3%, slightly above the forecast 8.1% but below the previous 8.5%.

CPI headline inflation reached 0.1%, above the expected deflation of -0.1% and higher than the revised 0.0% in the previous month. Also, core inflation, which excludes volatile prices such as commodities and food, came in higher than expected, up 0.6%, higher than the 0.3% expected and the revised 0.3% in July. In twelve months, the core CPI stood at 6.3%, also slightly above the forecasted 6.1% and the revised previous result of 5.9%.

José Francisco Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator, points out that the data were strongly affected by the fall in the price of , but indicated higher prices for services, even with the exclusion of energy services. According to Julius Bär, the decrease in the full indicator was due to the significant drop in energy prices, while food prices increased less than in the previous month. However, services inflation remained high, driven by a stronger-than-expected rise in rental inflation.

“Although the increase in house prices will eventually reduce rent inflation, it has not yet materialized in August,” the Swiss bank note reads. Julius Bär expects a rise of 0.75 bps. David Kohl, chief economist at the asset manager, considers that the fall in inflation in the headline indicator, together with the above-expected core inflation reading, is insufficient to reduce pressure on the Fed at this time. “We expect the Fed to slow its upward pace only at its next meeting in November,” says Kohl.

Citi follows the same line and expects a 75 bps increase in interest rates in September and 50 bps in November and December. On a possible 1-percentage-point increase, Andrew Hollenhorst, Citi’s chief US economist, says it’s “unlikely.” The economist expects Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s message at the press conference following the announcement to be rigid.

For Rodrigo Leite, professor of Finance and Management Control at COPPEAD/UFRJ, there is still uncertainty about the magnitude of the indicator. “The center of expectation is 0.75 percentage point, but the increase could be 0.5 point or even 1 point if the Fed decides to take a stronger role in fighting inflation. The previous expectation was 0.50 bps, but with inflation at a high level, this expectation has increased”. According to the professor, the continuation of the war in Ukraine, raising energy costs, problems in logistics chains due to covid-19, in sectors such as the auto industry and the previous monetary expansion with stimulus payments are factors that made American inflation problematic this year.

With higher interest rates, the fear of a recession increases. The American economy goes through two consecutive quarters of decrease in the indicator of Gross Domestic Product (). Nicole Kretzmann, Chief Economist at Upon Global Capital, considers that, despite “incipient signs of a slowdown in activity, it remains quite tight”. For the economist, the Fed should carry out stronger interest rate hikes and keep the rate at a contractionary level for longer.

The expectation is for a 0.75 percentage point increase at the next meeting, followed by two more 0.50 point increases in the last decisions of this year. “We believe there will be a residual adjustment of 0.25 point next year and signal that the Fed Funds Rate will remain at 4.50% for at least another year, until the effects of monetary tightening affect the real economy and the economy. inflation returns to the target”, he adds.

The inflation target is an average of 2% over a long-term Fomc horizon. That is, it is not tied to a calendar year as in Brazil.

Impact on emerging

The scenario of rising interest rates is not specific in the United States. The also had to adopt a contractionary monetary policy in order to stop the rise in prices. With higher interest rates in developed countries, emerging countries are affected – mainly in the exchange rate. “The big problem for emerging countries is the . When the interest rate increases, the demand for the dollar increases. Faced with the , it makes it devalue, which makes it more essential to have a positive one”, highlights Leite.

Repeating the dose by 0.75 percentage point is considered a “quite significant” increase, as Braga pointed out. By raising interest rates in the United States, the Federal Reserve also impacts other economies. “An increase in interest rates tends to promote a reallocation of the portfolio on the part of investors, removing and reducing the participation of more risky assets and increasing the participation in American treasuries, considered the assets with the lowest risk in the international economy”. Other financial assets, linked to , are also impacted, concludes the professor.