Interest rates on Casa Verde and Amarela are really lower?

There was a readjustment of the ceiling of the Casa Verde e Amarela program, as well as the extension of the financing term.

Not long ago, the FGTS Board of Trustees changed the rules of the Casa Verde e Amarela program. The changes excited the real estate sector, which is betting on heating up in the coming months, with lower interest rates and measures. The new rules will take effect from July 18. The main point is to raise the limits of income ranges, in order to mitigate the effects of inflation, and encourage the purchase of home ownership.

Lower interest rates on Casa Verde and Amarela

In short, the real estate sector is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic. And while people’s purchasing power has decreased, the cost of construction has increased. Therefore, this causes people not to make the purchase of the property. That is why the package of measures approved by the Board of Trustees brings interest reductions. Therefore, the ceiling of the Casa Verde e Amarela program was readjusted, as well as the extension of the financing term.

For the real estate sector, the measures are seen as positive. This is said, because the expansion of housing credit should stimulate the search for home ownership, even with the current scenario. In general, the changes announced in the Casa Verde and Amarela were:

Interest should fall from 8.66% to 7.66% on properties worth up to R$350,000 for the pro-quota line;

Decrease for higher value properties, as interest on properties up to R$1.5 million was reduced by 8.16%;

Families with monthly income of up to BRL 8,000 are now included. at the My Green and Yellow House program . Until then, the limit was R$ 7 thousand.

In addition, there are other changes that are on the way. An example of this is what is in the Chamber: discussion of the extension of the loan term. The same can go from 30 to 35 years. It is estimated that the news in the Casa Verde and Amarela are announced within 2 weeks.

