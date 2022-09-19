iOS 16: How to Put Widgets on New iPhone Lock Screen | Operational systems

Placing widgets on the iPhone (iOS) lock screen is one of the changes allowed in iOS 16. The feature, launched last Monday (12), makes it possible to place applications on the home screen to have access to system information even with the cell phone blocked. You can see scheduled tasks in the calendar, temperature and weather, battery level, reminders, among other options. The user can add from one to four icons, and position them as desired within the widget box. Check out how to put widgets on the new iPhone lock screen below.
iOS 16: see how to customize the iPhone's Lock Screen with widgets
How to Put Widgets on New iPhone Lock Screen
Step 1. With the iPhone still locked, press the screen until the lock screens menu appears. Then, tap on “Custom”;
iOS 16 allows you to customize the screen to place widgets — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Click on the “Add Widgets” option to open the application menu. Then, tap a widget to add it to the screen;
See how to put widget on iPhone lock screen in iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. The widget will be added immediately. Once this is done, press an application and move it to the left or right, positioning the icon where you prefer;
iOS 16 lets you change the position of widgets on the lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Tap the “-“ icon to remove the widget from the screen. It will be deleted immediately;
Here’s how to remove a widget from the iPhone’s lock screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Tap “Ok” to finish and enable Lock Screen with widgets. It is worth remembering that the widgets available to you will vary according to the apps you have on your phone.
Finish editing and see the widgets on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
