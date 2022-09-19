Is salary allowance paid TODAY (19/09)? View the PIS BASE YEAR 2021 CALENDAR and latest PIS MONEY news

With great anxiety, employees of the private sector from all over Brazil await the payment of PIS base year 2021.

In theory, the PIS should be paid in this year 2022.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, however, the federal government delayed the payment schedule.

Below, check out all the information about the PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



As mentioned above, the payment of the PIS (Social Integration Program) is overdue.

Therefore, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed and still had a payment schedule released.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

The Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) is expected to meet with the federal government later this year. The objective is to organize and schedule the payment date of the PIS base year 2021.

If the PIS is not deposited this year, the payment PIS base year 2021 must occur in 2023. If confirmed for 2023, the payment will be higher.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

If it is official that the deposit of the PIS base year 2021 will be made in 2023, the payment will be higher.

As is known, the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

In September, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$1,302, with no real increase. That is, without taking into account the rise in inflation.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who: