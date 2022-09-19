‘It lasted as long as it had to last’, says Alinne Prado about the end of her program | Column Fábia Oliveira

Aline Prado is on morning command of ‘RedeTV!’, ‘Good Morning You’, which already has a date set to come to an end. The variety show, which airs Monday through Friday and had its debut at the beginning of May, will remain on the station’s grid only until the end of this month. The attraction will be replaced by another project, presented by Ronnie Von, who was recently hired.

In a conversation with the column, Alinne Prado spoke about the end of the program, revealed what she will miss the most and stated that the attraction “lasted as long as it had to last”. In addition, the journalist praised the changes and the important themes that she managed to bring to ‘Bom Dia Você’ and took the opportunity to tell what her next ones are.

Read the full interview:

The ‘Good Morning You’ is ending, but you seem to have identified yourself a lot. What do you highlight most about the program? I identified a lot! ‘Bom Dia Você’ was more than a variety show. When I was there alone, I turned it into a program about love, inclusion and acceptance. I took there a light word and full of optimism.

Did you feel that the public embraced you during this project? And the team?

The audience was giving a beautiful response. I felt it in the messages I received during the live, on social media, on the streets and especially in the audience. We picked up the dash program daily and constantly increased the ratings. The team got involved, hugged me and protected me. I formed a ‘dream team’ there, with numerous challenges overcome.

What will you miss most? This exchange with the public, the daily contact with my makeup artist Kaky, with my beloved team… But it lasted as long as it had to last there. And my verb will continue to echo in other places in an even more forceful way.

Is there an episode that has impressed you the most so far? Look, I think we made a strategic revolution there. And I must point out that ‘Rede TV!’ never censored me. We took several black specialists, without touching the fact that they are black. They were specialists such as dermatologists, scientists, influencers, teachers – showing that it is normal for us to occupy these spaces. We talk about medical cannabis, demystifying several taboos on the subject. We took the first gay couple to have twins generated with the same genetic material… All this at breakfast time, taking these matters lightly, naturally and with empathy.

What are Alinne Prado’s next steps? First thing is, I promised my son to spend two weeks with him. I spent almost two years living on an air shuttle, staying with him only on weekends. My son was amazing in understanding that mom was making a revolution.

You talk a lot about representation and social agendas. How important is this not only in your life, but in your work as a journalist? I had a great friend, a two-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, named Bruno Lima Penido. On the eve of his death – two years ago – he called me and said that I left a favela and became a great journalist because I had the mission to be a social translator. And that’s what I keep doing. Through a loving, afro-affective language, I present to Brazil another Brazil that is often violated and made invisible. I show humanity and take different points of view through respect and inclusion. In a simple way, accessible language and welcoming look.

Do you already discuss matters with your child? My son is a beautiful being, full of light. At your 5th birthday party, I wanted to have a birthday party. [personagem] ‘Black Panther’ and he said, ‘No Mom, I want a recycling party. Today, at the age of eight, he reads the world with a look that makes me proud and makes me sure I’m on the right path.

You’ve recently changed your look. Does this change also mark this new post-program phase? Yup. The answer is that I am in the cunning phase, like the fox. A phase embodying the fox archetype, which gives a physical and mental responsiveness that makes you escape the most difficult situations. This archetype makes you kinder and more lovable like the fox, but not hesitating to be cunning – if the situation calls for it.

