It only increases! Mega-Sena accumulates again and the prize goes to R$ 150 million

Nobody hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2,521. The draw took place on Saturday, 17th, at Espaço Loterias Caixa in São Paulo. With no winner, the prize is accumulated. This implies that he can now pay BRL 150 million to the big winner! Are you feeling lucky? See how to bet.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw. The registration of lucky numbers can be done at any lottery in Brazil and also on the internet. You just need to be over 18 to bet.

Mega-Sena contest can pay BRL 150 million

The next draw of the biggest lottery modality in the country will take place this Wednesday, 21st. The last dozens to come out were 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59. Although no one took the award main event, 189 players guaranteed five hits, so each took home around R$42,000.

Another 12,204 had four hits. This meant that each player took BRL 931. To add your guess to the next contest, just access the Loterias Caixa website or look for a lottery shop. The single bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. For those who want to bet the maximum limit of 15 tens, the game is more expensive, as it can cost more than R$ 22,500. Would you take a risk?

Players still have the option of joining a group and making a pool. That way, more people play with more cards and the amount spent is lower for each one. There is still the option to buy a betting combo online.

Whoever wins the prize of millions needs to withdraw the money at a Caixa branch. If the values ​​are lower, the withdrawal can be in the lottery. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the chance of a person winning the Mega Sena with a simple game is 1 in 50 million. More precisely 50,063,860.

Already a bet with 15 tens, the chances of hitting the prize is 1 in 10 thousand.

That way, anyone who wants to participate in the next contest and try to take home the jackpot of R$ 150 million can register the numbers until 7 pm this Wednesday, 21.