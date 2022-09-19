IT WENT OUT! Flamengo announces squad for game against Fluminense – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Dorival Júnior sends the maximum strength available to the field

Flamengo is scheduled for the classic with Fluminense this Sunday (18), on the 27thThe round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Dorival Júnior will send the main team to the field, the so-called ‘of Cups’, for the Maracanã duel, which will start at 16:00 (Brasília time). Unsurprisingly, the starting 11 are the ones the fans are already used to in the playoffs.

holders: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

reservations: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Diego Ribas, Victor Hugo, Matheus França, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho.

For the match against Fluminense, Dorival Júnior will have an absence on the bench: Ayrton Lucas. The left side took the third yellow card against Goiás, last Sunday (11), and is suspended. Therefore, Filipe Luís will play two matches in a row for Flamengo as a starter, a fact that will happen for the first time under the command of the current coach. At 37 years old, the experienced player has a differentiated control of minutes at the club.

Who also lack the team, these a few months ago, are Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio. The defender is in the final stages of physical conditioning after a knee problem, and is looking forward to being involved again in the coming weeks. The striker has a return scheduled for mid-2023, also with a knee injury.

With maximum strength, Flamengo tries to ‘break away’ from Fluminense on the leaderboard, as both teams have 45 points. Rubro-Negro has an advantage in goal difference, and therefore occupies the third position, leaving Tricolor in fourth place. In their favor, Mengo is betting on the recent history of the year, as they haven’t lost a match since July 10th. The rival has won only three of the last ten matches in the season.

The classic Fla-Flu will be shown on TV Globo, on open TV, in addition to Premiere, on pay-per-view. However, Coluna do Fla, on Youtube, brings the most red-black and hot-footed narration on the internet, with Rafa Penido. The ‘brabo’ will have the company of Tulio Rodrigues and Bruno Villafranca, responsible for the comments and reports, respectively.