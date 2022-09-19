“It’s insane, nothing justifies not vaccinating a person”, says David Uip

posted on 09/19/2022 03:30



(credit: Henrique Lessa / CB )

One of the professionals on the front line of covid-19, both in medical practice and in public planning, infectious disease doctor David Uip is an advocate of the Unified Health System, but questions the management of the system and the allocation of public resources.

Uip was the coordinator of the São Paulo government’s Coronavirus Contingency Center and is now in charge of the Extraordinary Health Science, Research and Development Department of the state of São Paulo. The state agency created with the aim of becoming a long-term policy and strategy maker for the health field.

In an interview with Correio, the infectious disease specialist spoke about his expectations of a change in the financing of the public health system. He also spoke about the pressure he suffered, as coordinator of the Contingency Center, when he was contaminated by covid and had his prescription leaked on the internet.

Does SUS work?

Even with deficiencies, especially in basic health care and far from large centers, and with the chronic problems of financing and management of the system, despite the problems, there is a SUS that works, and very well. Surveys carried out with SUS users in São Paulo show that the majority of the population approves of the system, despite the queues and difficulties in accessing certain specialties. The SUS response capacity was fundamental during the pandemic period and, when the governor (from São Paulo at the time, João Doria) called me to join the Contingency Center, the state had 3,500 ICU beds. For covid, we reached almost 15 thousand beds.

Unlike other countries, São Paulo did not collapse. Look at New York (in the United States), much richer, but with a different healthcare system, it collapsed. Not here. SUS is one of the best and most widespread public care services in the world. In the office, as a private doctor, I treated more than 2,500 cases of covid. Of all the patients, I lost 54 to the disease and I grieve for every loss, even after 47 years of graduation. Every death is always a suffering, I do what I can to deal with it.

How to improve SUS?

The SUS needs to be revamped, it has to improve funding, perhaps change the way in which this funding is carried out, we need to discuss and start making better use of resources with management. The SUS performs the highly complex surgeries, the SUS does cardiac surgeries. There is great competence in high complexity, just as there is great competence in the SUS in the National Immunization Program.

How can this SUS management be, is the system viable?

I am absolutely in favor of SUS, but we need to talk about the different ways of managing the system. In the state of São Paulo we have several of them. We have the direct administration, where there is an enormous difficulty to make public tenders, to make purchases, and to resign. The problem is not direct administration, the problem is that we have to modernize the legislation governing direct administration. The second way is through social organizations, which I see as an advance. What we need is a good control of economy, quality and seriousness in management. Here I am proposing to the governor the creation of a regulatory agency for social organizations.

See, for example: Sírio Libanês is a model social organization, which manages some public hospitals, this improves the form of management and especially agility. We have a form of management, the one used at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, which is a special autarchy, which is responsible for its own budget. Another way is through support foundations, as we see in several hospitals. These are different ways of managing the SUS, and I don’t understand any of them as privatization of the system.

Does the SUS remunerate correctly?

The remuneration of the SUS table is a problem, but perhaps we have to pay by outcome instead of the table. Outcome is what it really costs, you pay for the average cost of a treatment for a specific disease. Just increasing the SUS table helps, but it does not solve the entire funding problem. For example: the bed of an ICU was paid, before the pandemic, in the table, for R$ 600. This helped to break the Santas Casas. With the pandemic, the value of the ICU rose to R$ 1.6 thousand, still below the cost, but now, according to next year’s budget proposal, the health budget, of R$ 200 billion, should return to the previous value, R$ 130 billion, as well as the SUS table. This is problematic.

Is prevention the best medicine?

We need to evolve a lot in prevention. The more we invest in the base, in the prevention of diabetes, cancer, among others, the fewer patients we will have in expensive, high-complexity care. But it is difficult to talk about prevention when half of Brazilians do not have sewage and treated water, it is difficult to talk about prevention when the number of vaccinated people in Brazil drops every year. It’s a whole concept of how you think about health.





What is the importance of vaccines in this strategy?

Vaccination is the main form of disease prevention, and Butantan is an important vaccine factory for Brazil. With national and international partnerships, we will soon have a large health structure for the manufacture of new medicines.

Why is the smallpox vaccine lacking today?

The last dose of smallpox vaccine in Brazil was in 1980, it was an eradicated disease, there is a shortage of stocks in everyone, it’s not just here in Brazil. But we have outbreaks of other diseases for which there is no shortage of vaccines, what is lacking is public policy, lack of communication, knowledge, and there is a lot of fake news. I talk about this before a lot of people because of everything I’ve seen and lived in vaccine-denying groups, this is a worldwide movement. It’s insane, there’s nothing to justify not vaccinating a person, a population. This is a citizen’s right and a duty of the State.

In São Paulo, are these policies lacking?

More to go. This is what we are doing now in the secretariat, we need to expand communication, increase awareness of the importance of the vaccine.

Why did Brazil have more deaths from covid-19 (in relation to the population) than other countries?

At that time, there was no central governance. There was a lack of faster and more adequate information. There was also a lack of response in terms of supplies and medicines, but the whole world suffered from this problem. Of course, any outcome that implies deaths is a disaster. We lost more than 680,000 Brazilians, we need to discuss why these deaths happened.

Are the death numbers in Brazil reliable?

I think the number of deaths in Brazil was correct, although the notifications were often slow, they were correct. I worked in Africa for a long time, there I don’t have the same confidence in numbers.

Was the pandemic politicized?

I am absolutely against the politicization of health. There is a health policy, it is discussed; the general policy, on the other hand, interferes with health.

Are there no doctors?

There is no shortage of doctors in the country, the problem is distribution. We need a great participation of the government to promote an internalization, not only of doctors but also of other health professionals. For this, it is necessary to create possibilities for updating and a plan of positions and salaries for these professionals who stay in the countryside.

What about the Mais Médicos program?

The Mais Médicos program is positive, but the revalidation of the diploma must be required when foreign professionals come to Brazil, just as I have to revalidate my diploma if I go to work in another country. The greatest demand from the SUS is low-complexity cases, which the program helps. But, at the same time, we also need to train people to handle highly complex cases, which takes a long time. It’s a complex challenge.

You, when you contracted covid, had your prescription leaked. Did he get in trouble for that?

Yes, I was threatened with death, my family and I were bullied on all sides. In the recipe that was exposed, there was my home address, my contacts. It was my right to privacy, not as a doctor or a member of the Contingency Center, but as a patient. It was very difficult.

After the disease, what are the sequelae?

At that moment I was coordinating the Contingency Center, I had physical problems with the covid, but I kept working. It is not a medical indication. I got sick on March 22, completed the quarantine and went back to work, I didn’t take time off, I had no option, until I had a physical and mental exhaustion. When I made this condition public, as a normal human being, with my limits, it cost me more criticism. Some understand that doctors cannot demonstrate their weaknesses to treat their patients, I disagree.

And does chloroquine work or not?

I helped the Minister (of Health, Luiz Henrique) Mandetta a lot, just as I help the current minister and I intend to help anyone who is there. We have discussed the studies of different drugs several times. When I got sick, the indication was for the use of chloroquine in hospitalized patients, but before the need for intubation. Over the weeks and months, science has proven that chloroquine, like ivermectin, has no effectiveness in the treatment of covid. I don’t know of any work that changes, so far, the truth that chloroquine is ineffective.

What about “early treatment”?

Today, we do have early treatments, but with monoclonal drugs, antivirals and specific antibodies, nothing related to chloroquine or ivermectin.

What is needed to improve public health?

I miss the great thinkers we had in health: Emílio Ribas, Vital Brasil, Osvaldo Cruz, Carlos Chagas, who thought ahead of their time.

Do you fear setbacks?

I’m not afraid of setbacks, I’m afraid of not moving forward, health policy needs to be a State policy, not a government policy.