It’s time to say goodbye to Nubank: fintech announced that it is leaving the Brazilian stock exchange

It’s time to say goodbye: the Nubank (NUBR33) is leaving the Brazilian stock exchange. Last Thursday (15), the fintech announced that it will no longer be listed on the B3 in order to maximize efficiencies and minimize operating costs of being a publicly-held company in two markets.

The digital bank justified that, with the exit, it will be able to reduce unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements. After all, as it is listed in the US and Brazil, fintech needs to have different operational and administrative structures – each one to meet the specific rules of the markets in which its securities are traded.

The decision comes less than a year after the capital openingwhich was one of the most anticipated in the world last year.

But, despite the benefits it can bring to Nubank, the news was not well accepted by Brazilian investors. As a result, at the time of writing this report, this Friday (16th) in the morning, Nubank’s BDR is falling by almost 7% on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Investor revolt also reached social media, where there was criticism regarding the fintech decision:

To clarify: with the decision, Nubank continues to have its BDRs traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, however, it will “downgrade” their level and will no longer need to respond to the rules imposed by the CVM (Securities Commission) to publicly traded companies in Brazil. Therefore, fintech will be in the same position as other foreign technology companies such as apple, Facebook and Googlewhich have Tier I BDRs listed in the country.

And now, is it time to say goodbye to Nubank once and for all?

For Empiricus Research CEO and Chief Strategist Felipe Miranda, the answer is yes. Long before the digital bank announced its departure from B3, it already knew that investing in NUBR33 shares was a “crap”.

The reason is simple: Felipe Miranda had already been following the signs that the macroeconomic scenario has given fintech since the beginning of the year. With the high interest and inflation, the strategist had already realized that Nubank was not worth that much. Remember: it arrived on the stock exchange with a price that valued it above Itaú, as the largest bank in Latin America.

The “roxinho” made the IPO at a much more advantageous market moment than it is now. The interest rate was low, inflation was under control and the promise of profits it was good: a fintech willing to revolutionize the conflicting model with very expensive fees of the “banks”.

This is the type of narrative that matters in times of low interest, when investors don’t earn much leaving their money invested in government bonds or more “stable” companies. He is willing to “pay to see” if the company will really grow and will be the “next Facebook of the banks”. But when interest rates rise, investors no longer see much advantage in betting on “promises of profit up front”.

This macroeconomic movement has led investors as a whole to rethink the value of startups, fintechs and technology companies.

In the case of Nubank, investors have been awakening from this dream and the action went “downhill”. Now, Nubank is facing difficulties to remain profitable and, as a result, prefers to reduce costs and operations to remain in the market. The announcement of the delisting in Brazil is just one example of this.

But calm down: this does not mean that Nubank cannot be part of your portfolio. In fact, Felipe Miranda is recommending that you mount short position in NUBR33 shares and seek profit from the fall of the paper.

Although the fintech has already lost almost 50% of its market value by the last closing (15), Miranda believes there is more to come. That’s why he wants you to strictly follow the strategy he developed this year.

See 3 reasons that prove that short position in Nubank is your best alternative now

For Felipe Miranda, with the announcement of Nubank’s departure from the Brazilian stock exchange, the best alternative for investors is bet on the fall of the NUBR33 stock and seek profit from it.

And, to explain his point of view, the CEO of Empiricus Research cited 3 reasons to believe that fintech stocks may still fall further. See what they are:

1. Difficulty monetizing users

One of the biggest challenges for Nubank to remain profitable is the user monetization. Today, the digital bank has a customer base concentrated in the C, D and E classes. Which, in practice, means customers with little money available to buy financial products.

But what is the reason for this? Well, Nubank attracted this audience by offering no annual fee credit cards and current account that yielded 100% of CDI daily. But these “benefits” have largely harmed fintech, which today has a revenue 14 times lower than average of the great Brazilian banks.

The digital bank’s justification for such benefits is that revenue would grow as it offered more financial products to its customer base. Personal loans, real estate, sale of life insurance and investments were part of this package.

However, the big problem is the money. As already mentioned, Nubank’s customer base is composed precisely of the classes that are being most affected by the slowdown in the economy. Thus, having extra income to invest or take out insurance becomes unlikely.

2. Increase in delinquency

As one thing leads to another, the default is also another point that plays against Nubank now. With a more difficult economic scenario, default dynamics worsened in Brazil, as happened in the 2015 and 2016 crisis.

At that time, the more experienced banks, which have been providing credit to customers for several decades, saw their default rates rise substantially. Now, if it was like that for the “old men of war”, imagine for newcomers like Nubank?

Although in the last balance sheet Nubank reported an increase of only 1% in the default rate, Miranda points out that this number was “adjusted” to look better. This is because, in the 2nd quarter of 2022, the bank changed the methodology for calculating the indicator.

If we go back to the previous methodology, we will see that the truth is that the index rose to 5.4%, which represents an increase of 2.5% in the annual comparison. And not just 1% increase, as was disclosed in the balance sheet.

In other words, Nubank had a significant worsening in the default indicator, contradicting the result released by fintech and celebrated by the market, according to Felipe Miranda’s analysis.

3. Stocks too expensive even for the current level

Finally, Felipe Miranda highlights the Nubank market valuewhat is exaggerated. In a report released to investors in January of this year, the analyst did the math and concluded that the digital bank is too expensiveeven at current levels:

“The market value of Nu, of around BRL 200 billion, includes a return on equity of around 30% and a net income of around BRL 11 billion in 2026. This means that, to justify its current price, Nubank would have to, in 5 years, revert the net loss of R$ 436 million to a net profit of ten billion” – explains Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus

Since then, the “roxinho” has lost a good part of its market value and is valued at around R$ 70 billion. Still, even compared to its peers, which naturally have more extended numbers, Nubank trades at too expensive levels. And that’s why, for Miranda, the action should cost at least R$ 2.00.

It’s time to set up a short position at Nubank and buy shares in the ‘cheapest bank in Brazil’

That’s why Felipe Miranda is recommending that investors set up a profit-seeking combined operation involving the sale of Nubank shares and the purchase of the cheapest Brazilian bank in the country.

It works like this: at one end, the strategist recommends that you mount short position at Nubank and, in the other, buy the shares of a bank that, in his calculations, is the cheapest in Brazil today.

But what kind of bank is this?

Well, of the 5 largest banks in Brazil, 4 have shares listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Are they: Itau (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Santander (BCSA34). And, as most investors already know, they are all solid businesses that usually distribute “fat” dividends to shareholders.

However, only one is costing a “crap” now and, therefore, finds itself in a excellent buying opportunity. One of the banks mentioned above is trading at a price that is practically half that of one of the competitors. Look:

In Miranda’s calculations, the Price over Profit (P/L) of the bank in question is 37% below its 5-year average, a non-trivial discount.

However, the strategist is convinced that this should not last long. This is because this bank should benefit from a federal government plan, which runs until June 30, 2023 and will serve to allocate resources to the activities of Brazilian agricultural producers.

In the plan, the bank will participate with R$ 200 billion in loans, representing 59% of all resources. For Felipe, this attitude is seen as positive, especially in the midst of the positive moment of agricultural commodities.

In other words, the share of the cheapest bank in Brazil has everything to “take off”. And you are in the perfect timing to position yourself. But for that, Miranda advises you to access the full strategy walkthrough in a free report.

In this reportthe strategist explains how to put into practice the combined profit operation mentioned above, which also involves the shares of Nubank and another financial institution. It is a way that the strategist has found to seek profits with the appreciation of one stock and the fall of another.

It is worth mentioning that this recommendation involving Nubank and the “bancão” was made by Felipe on January 19, 2022. Those who followed the strategist’s recommendation to the letter since that date were able to capture more than 80% profit in the first 4 months of the year (from January to May 2022).

Now, there is a new opportunity before you and the decision is in your hands. Are you going to stand by and look at others looking to make money from the operation or are you going to learn about Felipe’s strategy so you can get your “slice of the pie” too?

Don’t worry: access to the report is free, as a courtesy of Empiricus Investimentos. To consult the material, click on this link and follow the step by step to receive the link to read the full report.

And then you can still enjoy other reports made available as a courtesy with investment indications from Empiricus Research analysts. You only have to gain from it.