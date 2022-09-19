Jade Picon is criticized for saying that she does not repeat looks after posting a photo

Jade Picon became the target of criticism on social media for saying that she never repeats the clothes she has already shown on her Instagram.

Participating in the podcast “Pod Delas” during Rock in Rio, she said that she does it with the looks put together by her stylist for events, with borrowed clothes. However, a cut circulates on the networks that gives the impression that she refers to everyday clothes: “I’m boring, I post a photo with the look and for me it disappears from the face of the Earth”.

“I like to always be innovating. This outfit I’m wearing, I’ll never wear it again, because for me it will be marked as Rock in Rio, Americanas, Pod Delas. My head won’t let it”, said Jade.

Earlier, in the same podcast, she had said that she prefers versatile pieces when buying clothes for herself: “I’m boring, okay? For me to spend a lot of money on a piece of clothing, it has to be multipurpose. I have to imagine myself using at least five different ways. When it’s double-sided, it won me over”.

On social media, however, the statement was criticized: “It goes beyond ‘working with the image’ or ‘she returns the clothes’. The problem is the power of influence she has and how it can reach a person who doesn’t has the money to have more than one pair of jeans in the wardrobe. There is a lack of responsibility in these people who influence millions,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Jade took disposable panties to the BBB and the people are impressed because she spoke on a podcast that doesn’t repeat clothes”, commented another person on the social network.

Other people came out in defense of the ex-BBB: “Actually, she said that she doesn’t repeat an event look, but repeats pieces of clothing and everyday clothes, like everyone else does. These podcast cuts are a danger.”