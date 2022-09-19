Jade Picon says that Grazi Massafera gave advice to Travessia

About to debut as a soap opera actress, Jade Picon has an important help to deal with the “pressure” of being a newcomer to Globo’s prime time.

In an exclusive interview with this column of splashduring the celebration of Arezzo’s 50th anniversary, in Rio, the influencer tells about her relationship with Grazi Massafera, who will be her mother in Glória Perez’s plot, and also walked the artistic path after being featured in “Big Brother Brasil”.

“Grazi, in addition to being my mother in the plot, is an inspiration to me. Not only as an actress, but as a woman and human being. I think she’s fantastic in everything. It’s great to be able to be close, observe and exchange with her”, praises Jade Picon.

Asked if Grazi gave advice to deal with criticism for being an ex-BBB in soap operas, Jade says:

She was always available to me, whether to ask questions or get some help. About the pressure too. She talked to me. She said that she also went through a lot and that she would be by my side for whatever I needed.

Grazi Massafera and Jade Picon Image: Playback/Instagram

‘Everyone helps me a lot’

In the interview, Jade Picon also spoke about the support she receives from the entire team of the soap opera “Travessia”, and highlighted that she feels supported in her first work in a soap opera.

“Everyone at Globo helps me a lot. I can’t even name a name. It goes from the person who picks me up at home, who takes me in the cart to the studios, makeup artist, actors, director, there’s not a moment that doesn’t feel 100% welcomed, respected. Whenever I need any help, there will be someone to support me. Everyone who looks me in the eye is there to help me”.

will dictate trends

If Jade Picon already dictates trends outside the small screen, when playing the influencer Chiara in a soap opera, the actress and character intend to become a reference in fashion and makeup.

In a press conference for the soap opera, Jade had already said that Globo has been thinking about how it will use her character so that her style also invades the streets. The actress explains:

Those who are connected, experience new things all the time. Chiara has done that too. She will have a characteristic mark and makeup style. We think together with the team, but it has nothing to do with what I wear. It really is an opportunity to work with another person, who has other ways of expressing themselves.

Jade Picon at a fashion event in Rio Image: Roberto Filho / Brazil News

rebutting criticism

During the week, in a press conference, Jade Picon rebutted criticism that she received from other actresses for being in the prime time of Globo:

When this opportunity came, I already imagined it would generate criticism. If I were to sing, act or continue undertaking, there would always be someone talking good or bad.

“I’ve been used to receiving criticism since I was 12, when I joined the internet. I would never fail to take advantage of an opportunity like this, the biggest one I’ve ever had, because of what people say. They’ll have to wait and see me. will prevent me from living my dream. These criticisms are inevitable”, he added.