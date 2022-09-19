Jade Picon talks about her relationship with Grazi Massafera: ‘When I need help, she’s there for me’ | TV & Famous

The two have already trained a few times together and Sophia’s mother even declared herself to the young woman in one of the posts on social media. “Nobody dares with my baby”, joked Grazi in the publication. To Gshow, Jade revealed that her mother in the plot is an inspiration to her.

“For me Grazi is a great reference as an actress, woman, human being. I admire her a lot and it’s not from today”, she said.

1 of 3 Jade Picon comments on relationship with Grazi Massafera — Photo: TV Globo/Instagram Jade Picon comments on her relationship with Grazi Massafera — Photo: TV Globo/Instagram

2 of 3 Grazi Massafera and Jade Picon train together — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Grazi Massafera and Jade Picon train together — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Even with different origins, the trajectory of Jade Picon and Grazi Massafera has had some things in common. Former BBBs, the two suffered prejudice when they started their acting career and had to face some criticism. With proximity, Jade said that Grazi has been very present and is there as a friendly shoulder.

“I’m very happy to have her with me in this new phase of mine. We talk. Sometimes, when i have any questions, anything i need help with, she is there for me. It’s someone who is close to me.”

‘Effort to be the best possible partner’

3 of 3 Jade Picon and Chay Suede as Chiara and Ari in Travessia — Photo: Globo Jade Picon and Chay Suede as Chiara and Ari in Travessia — Photo: Globo

Who is also giving all the support possible to Jade in her first time in the soap operas is Chay Suede. The actor will play Ari and form a romantic couple with the young woman in the next soap opera at 9 and it’s just praise to the scene partner.

“Jade has been an amazing partner, I’m loving working with her,” he said.

And the influencer can also count on Chay whenever she needs help. José and Maria’s father reinforced that it is an honor to share this moment in her life with her.