Jeff Bezos loses the post of second richest person in the world to Adani

Gautama Adani, the Indian tycoon who rose through the wealth rankings at breakneck speed this year, surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the second richest person in the world.

Adani, who started the year at No. 14 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, now has a fortune of $146.8 billion, second only to Elon Musk’s $263.9 billion. The shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. had a record high, with some of the group’s companies up more than 1,000% since 2020.

Bezos is behind Adani by just $19 million. The change in the wealth ranking could be fleeting and largely depends on the stock of Amazon.com Inc., which has dropped 26% this year.

Adani surpassed India’s Mukesh Ambani for the first time as the richest Asian person in February, and overtook France’s Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault in the past two months. It is the first time that someone from Asia has appeared so well in the upper echelons of the wealth index, which has been dominated by US tech entrepreneurs.

Jeff Bezos (Image: lev radin / Shutterstock)

Adani, 60, dropped out of college to try his hand at Mumbai’s diamond industry in the early 1980s, before turning to coal and ports. Since then, his conglomerate has expanded into everything from airports to data centers, cement, media and green energy, focusing on areas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers crucial to achieving India’s long-term economic goals.

The country’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, city gas distributor and coal miner are all part of Adani’s empire, which also aims to become the world’s largest producer of renewable energy. Last year, it pledged to invest $70 billion in green energy, a pivot that has been criticized by some as greenwashing, as much of the group’s revenue still comes from fossil fuels.

The push into renewable energy and infrastructure has earned Adani investments from companies such as Warburg Pincus and TotalEnergies SE, helping to boost their companies’ shares and personal wealth. This year, he added about $70 billion to his bank account — more than anyone else — while many took losses.

The rapid expansion of the Adani conglomerate prompted CreditSights, a unit of the Fitch Group, to describe some of the companies’ growth as “elevated” in a September report. Some companies in the conglomerate traded at 700 times earnings, far outperforming companies like Tesla Inc. and Amazon, whose ratings came close to 100 times.

Adani’s rise coincides with a drop in Jeff Bezos’ net worth of more than $45 billion. The net worth of the Amazon founder – for years the richest person in the world – has also dropped significantly following his 2019 divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who received 4% from the e-commerce giant.

The Indian mogul, who has pledged to donate $7.7 billion to social causes, has also managed to climb the wealth rankings because many of the top tech entrepreneurs — like Gates — have increased their charitable giving.

Bezos has committed $10 billion to combat climate change and donated money to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Gates and Warren Buffett, some of the world’s leading philanthropists, started the Giving Pledge initiative in 2010 to help alleviate growing inequality. The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. said in July that it was transferring $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which also received more than $35 billion from Buffett.

