





Gretchen went live on Instagram answering Jenny Miranda Photo: Playback / Instagram

Singer Gretchen responded to Jenny Miranda’s comments about the entry of her daughter Bia Miranda in ‘A Fazenda 14’, last Saturday night, the 17th. and refuted the influencer’s accusations that Bia entered the reality show because of Gretchen’s influence.

The family has become the center of attention on social media since Bia was chosen to compose the cast of the show. Last week, Jenny used Instagram to tell her followers that she suspects Gretchen was manipulating her to get her daughter a spot in this edition of the reality show.

Then Gretchen went public and commented on the surrogate daughter’s lines. “Jennifer wants to be famous. Jennifer wants to be Gretchen’s daughter, Thammy’s sister. Do you understand? But God is so fair that he didn’t give her that opportunity.” [de entrar em ‘A Fazenda’] for her. And do you know why? Because she doesn’t deserve it. [Deus] gave this opportunity to her daughter. And she’s very upset about it,” she said.





Jenny Miranda said on Instagram that Gretchen put Bia on reality Photo: Playback / Instagram

The singer also revealed how the invitation for Bia Miranda to participate in the reality took place and showed the message she received from Leo Bentana on Whatsapp. In the message, Bentana wrote that he was unable to get in touch with Bia and asked Gretchen to convey to the influencer the request to be one of the participants.

According to Gretchen, Jenny approached her to acquire fame. “She used me so she could be in the media because all she wants is what her daughter is having. […] She’s doing all this because she wanted her daughter’s money.”

Bia Miranda was the most voted participant of Paiol and entered ‘A Fazenda’ by choice of the public. The 18-year-old influencer was announced as ‘Gretchen’s granddaughter’ and has already entered the house moving the game, because of the rivalry with Ingrid Ohara.

