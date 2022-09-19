Jenny Miranda After Gretchen Annuls Adoption: “Abandoned Again”







Gretchen Miranda asked its lawyers to cancel the adoption process Jenny Miranda. With the decision, the influencer regretted.

“Yesterday, after defending myself in my stories using facts to prove my dignity, I received, yes, a notification forbidding me to mention the name of my hitherto ‘family’. What happens is that this same night a live was opened in which I was defamed, slandered and, once again, wronged. I’m not asking for empathy from anyone, I never needed it. I just want to say that they’re treating like a soap opera the facts that concern my greatest pain. I was adopted from heart and now, once again, abandoned”, said Jenny, in a post made on Instagram.

In live held last Saturday, 17, Gretchen took the opportunity to give his version of the information distilled by Jenny Miranda in the media. In her report, the Queen of Rebolado specified that she decided to help the influencer after she started dating Thammy Miranda.

“She said that she has been in the adoption process for 17 years. It’s a lie. I started this adoption process in 2018. There are no 17 years of process, there are four years of process. In this process, her mother said she would not open hand… She asked for money to give it up and as we didn’t want to give it, she didn’t give up being Jennifer’s mother “, scored the artist.

“Everything Bia said on the internet is true. I didn’t comment because Jennifer likes it. The more people talk, the more she will talk. And if she doesn’t have the truth, she lies. She creates truths. Jennifer undergoes treatment with Rivotril. Almost three months ago, Jennifer almost scared us to death and all of us because she took medicine to kill herself. Since she wants fame, I’ll tell you everything. Bia called me: ‘grandma, my mother took medicine and is between life and death’. Since I ended my relationship with Thammy, I welcomed this girl into my house. You know how I am… When I saw her abandoned, with no future, on my way, I said: ‘I’ll take care of you’. And I really started to take care of her like a daughter. But the son doesn’t rock, I raise just like the blood, I scold, direct…”, explained the Queen of Rebolado.

The singer and dancer then explained a little more about the story she shares with Jenny, detailing the helps she has given her daughter of consideration over the years.

“There was a time when I put her to work at a car parts company and she started working. There she met a guy named Odair… They got married and he was cute, he took care of her like a queen, he earns well, they were fine.. but it wasn’t good for her. She doesn’t want a stabilized life, she wants to be in the media. She just needs charisma. Nobody swallows her doing anything she does…. She broke up.. spent some time and met Arthur, a football player. football, Enrico’s father. At first everything was flowers. She is like that, she met and soon wants to put rings. After four, five months, she doesn’t want to anymore because another one appeared. I took care of her, put her to work, gave her the breast my family because nobody accepted her”, he recalled.

In her defense, Jenny reported that she had a bad time with her biological mother and stressed that after being abandoned by her family, Gretchen don’t want to hear from them anymore.

“I had a biological mother who put me through situations that even God doubts. But, just as I kept my traumas secret, because yes, they hurt, I don’t want to talk about them anymore. I’m exhausted from all this. Yesterday I was expelled of a ‘family’ that until recently claimed to love me, and I’m not going to fight it. On the contrary, now I don’t want to anymore. I want to move on with my life, take care of my wounds and get back on my feet”.

