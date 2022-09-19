Jenny Miranda shoots Gretchen after adoption annulment request: ‘once again abandoned’

Jenny Miranda used social media to regret the decision to Gretchen in wanting to cancel the influencer adoption process. “I was adopted from the heart and now, once again, abandoned,” she said. In August, the singer had blocked her daughter after revealing her granddaughter’s affair with former player Adriano Imperador.

In an ‘open letter’, published on Saturday (17), on Instagram, the influencer said that she was defamed, slandered and wronged by the Queen of the roll. “I was defamed, slandered and, once again, wronged. I’m not asking for empathy from anyone, I never needed it. I just want to say that they are treating the facts that concern my greatest pains like a soap opera.”

In response, Gretchen sought to expose contradictions said by Jenny, during live, hours later. The artist cited information regarding the adoption process. “She said that she has been in the adoption process for 17 years. Another lie. I filed this adoption process in 2018. There are no 17 years of process, there are four years of process. In this process, her mother said she would not open hand… She asked for money to give it up and since we didn’t want to give it up, she didn’t give up being Jennifer’s mother,” Gretchen said.

‘She wants to be in the media’

Still on video, Gretchen accused Jenny of ‘wanting fame’. “She doesn’t want a stabilized life, she wants to be in the media. She just needs charisma. Nobody swallows her doing anything she does…. I took care of her, put her to work, gave my family the bosom because nobody accepted her”.