Jenny Miranda speaks out after Gretchen wants to annul adoption: ‘Once again abandoned’

If before Jenny Miranda’s fight was only with her daughter Bia, since the young woman’s affair with Adriano Emperor was revealed, now Gretchen has actually entered history. The Queen of Rebolado said that she asked lawyers to cancel the influencer adoption process. With the new thud, Jenny regretted what had happened.

read more: Team says ex-BBB Jaqueline Grohalski was assaulted and stolen by boyfriend

“Yesterday, after defending myself in my stories using facts to prove my dignity, I received, yes, a notification forbidding me to mention the name of my hitherto ‘family’. What happens is that this same night a live was opened in which I was defamed, slandered and, once again, wronged. I’m not asking for empathy from anyone, I never needed it. I just want to say that they’re treating like a soap opera the facts that concern my greatest pain. I was adopted from heart and now, once again, abandoned,” Jenny said in an “open letter”.

Read too: Actresses rebut José Dumont’s speech that child pornography was part of research: ‘It hurts and hits’

In the live, Gretchen sought to expose contradictions said by Jenny. One of them refers to the adoption process. The singer said that she became sensitive to the influencer after she started dating Thammy Mirada. And she explained that the adoption process started in 2018, not “17 years ago” as pointed out by Jenny.

Photo: Playback/Instagram

see more: Accused of rape, Leandro Lehart archives posts on Instagram after attacks

“She said that she has been in the adoption process for 17 years. Another lie. I started this adoption process in 2018. There are no 17 years of process, there are four years of process. In this process, her mother said she would not open hand… She asked for money to give it up and since we didn’t want to give it up, she didn’t give up being Jennifer’s mother,” Gretchen said.

Jenny then wanted to say what she really suffered with her biological mother and that, after being abandoned by all of Gretchen’s family, she doesn’t want anything to do with them anymore.

See too: Fiuk tries to quit smoking and says ‘BBB’ helped him to ‘reform’ habits

“I had a biological mother who put me through situations that even God doubts. But, just as I kept my traumas secret, because yes, they hurt, I don’t want to talk about them anymore. I’m exhausted from all this. Yesterday I was expelled of a ‘family’ that until recently claimed to love me, and I’m not going to fight it. On the contrary, now I don’t want to anymore. I want to move on with my life, take care of my wounds and get back on my feet”.

Photo: Playback/Instagram

‘She wants fame’

Gretchen explained to fans that she had avoided exposing the entire story so as not to give Jenny more media. Mother owl, the singer said that she treats all adoptives as biological children, so she gives affection and also puts her in the axes.

read more: After racist speech against Vini Jr, Spanish agent apologizes on the web; fans charge broadcaster

“Everything Bia said on the internet is true. I didn’t comment because Jennifer likes it. The more people talk, the more she will talk. And if she doesn’t have the truth, she lies. She creates truths. Jennifer undergoes treatment with Rivotril. Almost three months ago, Jennifer almost scared us to death and all of us because she took medicine to kill herself. Since she wants fame, I’ll tell you everything. Bia called me: ‘Grandpa, my mother took medicine and is between life and death’. Since I ended my relationship with Thammy, I welcomed this girl into my house. You know how I am… When I saw her abandoned, with no future, on my way, I said: ‘I’ll take care of you’. And I really started to take care of her like a daughter. But the son doesn’t rock, I raise just like the blood, I scold, direct…”, Gretchen explained.

The artist was revolted by the fact that all the washing of dirty clothes had been published and brought stories that showed Jenny’s interest in fame.

Read too: Ney Matogrosso reveals disappointment with flirting on the internet and talks about sex at 81: ‘I still like it’

“At that time I put her to work at a car parts company and she started working. There she met a guy named Odair… They got married and he was cute, he took care of her like a queen, he earns well, they were fine.. but for her wasn’t well. She doesn’t want a stabilized life, she wants to be in the media. She just needs charisma. Nobody swallows her doing anything she does…. She broke up.. spent some time and met Arthur, a football player, Enrico’s father. At first everything was flowers. She is like that, she met her and soon wants to put rings. After four, five months, she doesn’t want to anymore because another one appeared. I took care of her, put her to work, gave birth to my family because no one accepted her”.