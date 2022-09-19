Jenny Miranda speaks out after Gretchen’s live

Jenny Miranda spoke about controversy involving her daughter, Bia Miranda, who participates in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV), and her mother, Gretchen.

In a live that Gretchen did talking about the influence she had on the possibility of her granddaughter entering the reality show, the singer also said that Jenny was the one who wanted to participate in the confinement, in addition to talking about the controversy of the case between Bia and football player Adriano Imperador . Jenny made an open letter on her Instagram to counter the matter.

“Yesterday, after defending myself in my stories using facts to prove my dignity, I did receive a notification forbidding me to use the name of my hitherto ‘family'”, began the influencer, claiming again to have been slandered during the live. “I was adopted from the heart and now, once again, abandoned,” she said.

“Terrible lies were told about me yesterday and for now I can’t defend myself. Anyone who is a real mother knows that, by God, I would never do anything to harm my daughter. On the contrary, everything I did was trying to help, even if I didn’t get everything right”, continued Jenny, still talking about the controversy of Bia’s betrayal with Adriano. “Yesterday I was ‘cast out’ from a family that until recently claimed to love me, and I’m not going to fight it. On the contrary, now I don’t want to anymore”, she said.

Bia’s businessmen were on the farmer’s profile earlier to clarify how she got into the farm, and that it had nothing to do with the alleged manipulation made by the farmer’s mother.

