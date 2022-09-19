Jovem Pan becomes the voice of Bolsonarism with government funds and friendly tone – Politica

Bolsonaro and the microphone of Jovem Pan (photo: Jovem Pan/Reproduction)

Former athlete and now a commentator for Jovem Pan, Ana Paula Henkel described some surprise with the reception at the pre-Bolsonaro act in So Paulo, on the 7th of September. “People said, ‘You are our voice’.”

The broadcaster’s praises were added to the chorus of “Globo trash” and the attacks on ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the electoral system at the event in support of the re-election candidate.

Being pointed out on the streets as the voice of the followers of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the peak of the turn of the 80-year-old Jovem Pan, which led to an exponential growth in audience, an increase in funds received from the federal government and sponsorship of companies led by supporters of the President of the Republic.

The year 2014 marks the beginning of change in São Paulo radio. Antnio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, known as Tutinha, took charge of the group in his father’s place, and the company debuted Pingos nos Is.

The program was presented by journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, columnist for Folha. Success came quickly, and in October 2014, the audience reached 87 thousand listeners per minute in Grande SP, taking the program to the top. The turning point on the radio, the group’s main platform, was in 2015, when it started to climb the ranks in the segment’s audience survey, carried out by Kantar Ibope.

Reinaldo left the bench in 2017, after the Attorney General of the Republic disclosed conversations he had with Andrea Neves, brother of the then senator Acio Neves (PSDB). Before his departure, the station had already jumped from third to first place in the news sector in So Paulo, a position it maintains to this day.

at 6 pm, prime time on the radio, in the band occupied by Pingos nos Is, Jovem Pan surpasses 100 thousand listeners per minute, 40% more than the second place, CBN, from Grupo Globo. There are 2.8 million people in the capital of São Paulo per month, also according to Kantar Ibope.

The growth led competitors to conduct qualitative research. Results indicated that Jovem Pan has a faithful listener who does not consume other sources. He has the radio as the only traditional medium, in the newspaper, he says he avoids TV and mostly gets information on social networks and WhatsApp groups.

Like other attractions, Pingos nos Is started to be rebroadcast on the group’s TV, inaugurated in the second half of 2021, and on the YouTube channel, one of the most popular among press vehicles.

Presented by Vitor Brown, who dictates the so-called journalists, the bench rotates commentators, but maintains the core formed by Augusto Nunes, Ana Paula Henkel, Guilherme Fiuza and José Maria Trindade.

With endorsement of Bolsonarism agendas, such as suspicions about the electoral system and criticism of the release of Lula and the PT due to corruption allegations, the program leads the growth on YouTube among channels with right and radical right views during Bolsonaro’s term. .

A survey by Novelo Data, a consultancy that monitors the platform, shows that Pingo nos Is has quintupled its follower base in two years. Close to 5 million subscribers, the attraction is close to surpassing Jovem Pan’s own channel, which aggregates content from the entire program. In 2022, the average audience for the daily program will be 809,300 views on YouTube.

A study by NetLab, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, published by Folha, indicates that the platform also highlights Jovem Pan to new users: for 18 profiles with zero interaction on the network, YouTube recommended the station’s videos to 10 of them.

Based on this, the PT coalition filed a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Thursday (14) asking YouTube to explain the case and claiming that Jovem Pan “has an evident ideological tendency”. The case created rows already exposed live: a brutal drop in audience on that night’s program led presenters to suggest that there was censorship by the company, without explaining how.

In addition to the internet audience, the program takes advantage of the capillarity of small stations that broadcast inland the two hours of opinions that often match the listener’s expectations.

The commentators’ choice of terms comes from the Bolsonarista dialect. Lula is called an ex-convict, the democratic threat comes from the “Activist Judiciary” or “toga activism” – not the president’s offensive against the polls -, the traditional media the “old press” and the president’s supporters in the streets are “good young people”, “honest women” and “patriots in defense of freedom”.

Folha, the CEO of Jovem Pan, Roberto Arajo, denies that the station supports the president. “Grupo Jovem Pan does not stand in defense of political figures or parties,” he said in an email interview.

The executive says he has an institutional relationship with Bolsonaro, “as with governors, mayors and other representatives of the people in any of the Powers”.

To broadcast federal government campaigns, the group’s radio stations received approximately R$ 2.2 million in 2021. This was the largest amount allocated to broadcasters of this type, 13% of the total spent on radios. Bandeirantes, with R$1.6 million, and Globo radio, with R$759,000, followed suit. The amount does not include publicity from state-owned companies, such as Caixa Econmica Federal, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil.

In 2015, the last full year of the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, the broadcaster received BRL 1.9 million (in adjusted values) in advertising funds from the federal government. The amount represented 7% of the total spent at the time, almost half of last year’s percentage.

On the newcomer Jovem Pan News TV, a Fraternal Government campaign, by the Bolsonaro administration to encourage the donation of food baskets, generated R$368,000 in the purchase of commercial space in 2022.

“Today, public funds represent the smallest slice of our revenue pie, a sign that our transformation took place as expected”, says Arajo. He adds that the group has been increasingly sought after by “private companies for projects that deviate from the conventional media model”.

Advertising market professionals, however, report that the editorial line adopted surprised advertisers at the beginning of the project. Even today, the company has difficulty attracting the largest companies, which seek links with themes such as diversity and environmental preservation.

Among Jovem Pan’s advertisers are companies whose owners are supporters of the president. Brands such as Havan and Coco Bambu appear in the commercial space of radio and TV. The owners of the stores, Luciano Hang, and the restaurants, Afrnio Barreira Filho, were the target of an operation by the Federal Police that investigates attacks on institutions and the dissemination of fake news in a WhatsApp group.

“Jovem Pan brings independent journalism, which our country currently needs,” said Ronald Aguiar, one of Coco Bambu’s partners, on the broadcaster’s anniversary.

The newspaper Gazeta do Povo, the right-wing video producer Brasil Paralelo, the Gocil group, from Washington Cinel, and Riachuelo, from Flvio Rocha, are also advertisers – both entrepreneurs have already declared their support for Bolsonaro.

On YouTube, Jovem Pan’s channel has 5.6 million followers, ahead of Globo, Band, SBT and Record.

Links to the station’s videos, especially Pingo nos Is, pop up in Bolsonar WhatsApp and Telegram groups and gain prominence as the journalistic voice amid cacophony of right-wing youtubers who improvise studios at home.

Pingo nos Is broadcasts in full the lives of the president, who has already stated that he has an appreciation for the space. To the Flow Podcast Bolsonaro said that the Jovem Pan program is what he follows and recommends.

On 7 de Setembro on Paulista, among the commentators on the spot in the midst of the crowd were Marco Antnio Costa, known as “Superman do Pnico”, Zoe Martnez and Carla Cecato. Added to the group Adrilles Jorge, who was even fired from the radio for a signal associated with Nazism, but returned before taking leave of work to run for the post of federal deputy for the PTB in So Paulo.

After the event, the comments were posted on YouTube in celebration mode: “Hidden with fear of the people, STF ministers react to September 7”, “Alexandre Garcia: I’ve never seen a leader mobilize so many people like Bolsonaro”, “Fiuza: People on the street sign of a positive result from the Bolsonaro government” and “Jos Maria Trindade: I’ve never seen anything like it, there was a sea of ​​people on the Esplanade”.

Google’s partner media, like other journalism vehicles, the station is subject to the same rules as any channel and has had videos banned from YouTube. At least 45 content was removed from the video platform in the last two years for violating company policies, according to Novelo Data. They were videos about Covid, vaccination, the Ukrainian War and electoral fraud.

The last suspended record was rebroadcasting a presidential live from July 2021, when Bolsonaro raised unfounded suspicions about the electoral system. At the time, he admitted that he had no evidence of fraud and said that “deaths would be avoided if there was no politicization of chloroquine and ivermectin”.

The first reaction after the speech was from Augusto Nunes, who classified the live as “revealing”. That day, Marcelo Mattos, who presented the program, pointed out that the audience reached 322 thousand simultaneous views, a record for Pingo nos Is on YouTube until then.

Folha sought out Augusto Nunes and other radio journalists, who preferred not to speak with the report.

Less than a month before the election, Bolsonaro was interviewed at Jovem Pan. Journalist Amanda Klein questioned her family’s purchase of real estate in cash. “Amanda, you’re married to someone who votes for me. I don’t know how you get along in your house with him” was the reply.

Later, Bolsonaro said that the professional, when asking the question, labeled him corrupt and was being frivolous. Amanda is part of a radio minority that criticizes the president. In addition to her, Guga Noblat, Diogo Schelp and Fbio Piperno participate in in-house programs and question government actions.

Amanda was remembered in the act of Paulista. In the sound car, Tom Abduch, leader of the Nas Ruas movement, even summoned what he called a journalist “message”, but later took the microphone back to ask for respect, so that the protesters would not behave like “PTistas on the right”.

“To President Tuta [Antnio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho]to all of you who are in journalism, who take the message to us Brazilians, I say to you that we are not going to lose our country”, he said.

In the background, supporters chanted the name of the station.