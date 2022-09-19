Just a few more things: the queen leaves the stage, there are many stories

In a locksmith’s window on a North London shopping street is perhaps the most humble tribute to Elizabeth II: three old postcards of hers, a tiara and a crown the kind girls wear to dress up as a princess. Six UK flags, three on each side of the installation. All plastic.

A block away, an Indian restaurant, which requires a certain effort of imagination to be so named, flowered the end of the announcement that it would be closed today. “We join the world in condolences to the royal family,” the owner wrote, with the greatness of a lord.

Kings, sultans, princes and even an emperor, that of Japan, who elegantly used the bus for the distinguished visitors from all over the world who attended the last funeral ceremony, with the pomp as only the British know how to do, pale before the tribute of the key ring or from the owner of the modest Indian restaurant, spontaneous demonstrations of how the people liked her.

Neither the locksmith nor the Indian at the restaurant apparently felt like victims of the class structure or colonialism represented by the monarchy, the main sins clinging to the queen’s account, according to critics.

The sincerity of these demonstrations exasperated people with a no-nonsense left-wing political outlook, such as Labor MP Clive Lewis, who wrote in the Guardian about the “touch of desperation” with which he accompanied popular tributes to the Queen. From this perspective, people are all deceiving themselves by not understanding that the monarchy “remains the backbone of a system of power that goes back to feudalism”.

To the chagrin of those who think like Lewis, it must be a very successful self-deception. The grief at the Queen’s death, with none of the outburst of despair that marked Diana’s farewell, in shocking circumstances, was mixed with a sense of collective national satisfaction at the grandeur – and precision – of the posthumous tributes, to see that “the world whole” downloaded in London and prove that “we” know how to do these things. Even the way in which the queue to get past the queen’s coffin was disciplinedly organized and respected became cause for self-celebration.

Seeing so many elaborate ceremonies working like magic should really give a sense of national pride. But it is her perception as an authentic person, dedicated to her duties and without great demands, even though she was born and lived in one of the most privileged places on earth, that extraordinarily fueled the scenes of the last ten days.

“No man is a hero to his valet”, establishes the famous saying, summarizing how human weaknesses appear in the intimacy of coexistence between important people and domestic servants.

People who knew the queen closely say that she was naturally kind to everyone. Elizabeth and her husband Philip weren’t at all upset when something went wrong either. Instead, they reveled in the flag that it wouldn’t unfurl, the inaugural ribbon that no one could cut, and other protocol mishaps. Sam Cohen, who was the Queen’s personal secretary for 10 years, said that once, during a visit to Canada, their boat ran aground on ice and had to be towed. Despair descended on the entire party, but Elizabeth and Philip found it all very interesting.

“In a life made for everything to go right all the time, they both laughed when things went wrong. Everyone around them was dying of embarrassment, but they loved it,” confirmed William, now first in the line of succession, in a documentary made about his late grandfather.

The queen’s husband, known for outbursts of sincericide (“I’m a damn amoeba,” he once said of his role), didn’t like serial dogs or horses. He was distressed by the corgis that always surrounded her. At the most popular race of all, the Ascot race, he arrived in a carriage with his wife, dressed in tails and top hat. And he’d go out the back, look after his interests. A game of cricket, for example. She was still there, fully involved.

Everyone saw in the scenes that remembered Elizabeth’s 96th birthday as the only moments of abandonment, of unfiltered joy, like when we celebrated a goal for our team, happened when one of her horses won a race.

Sam Cohen added a vivid detail: the queen had cameras installed in the stables at Sandringham, the castle where she spent the winter, to watch the mares having calves. She professionally analyzed each foal.

“We spent hours discussing strategy and making plans,” John Warren, her chief equestrian affairs director, said of the Queen’s last weekend.

A balanced, tolerant and open person, to the point of elevating the assistant maid Angela Kelly, daughter of a Liverpool dockworker, to the post of costume designer, responsible for the management of all her fabulous jewelry and, above all, friend.

“Her Majesty is a very modest lady,” said Angela Kelly, giving an example: she used only six of the 773 rooms at Buckingham Palace during the dozens of years she lived there.

Having been born and living in one of the most privileged places of all time, he has maintained a connection to reality that so many others lose as soon as they wrap themselves in the tempting cloak of power.

But he had opinions about the constant procession of visitors – and a sense of humor.

David Blunkett, a blind former parliamentarian who was interior minister at the time of Vladimir Putin’s first state visit, remembers how his guide dog barked when the Russian delegation arrived, fourteen minutes late.

He later apologized to the queen. “Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?” she replied, indirectly summarizing her opinion of the late visitor.

Putin expressed grief over Elizabeth II’s death, but was furious at being excluded from the guest list for the funeral. The vengeful response came in a video shown on state television showing a woman in a long white dress and hat throwing pieces of meat to children and starving women in front of a church in Africa “as if they were animals in a zoo”, according to presenter Olga Sabaieva.

Fake news: the video is from 1899 or 1900. The queen was born in 1926 – and she was certainly right when she interpreted the reaction of the minister’s guide dog who barked at Putin as an instinctive assessment of character.

A final story, told by Scott Methven, who was Elizabeth II’s official harmonica player for four years.

Since 1843, in the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition has been established that the Scottish harmonica would be played under the monarch’s window at nine o’clock in the morning. Every day.

For some it would be torture, but Elizabeth was used to it. And she had fun one day when a gust of wind lifted the piper’s kilt, the plaid skirt that is part of Scotland’s national costume. Methven said that as a “good Scotsman” he had an indiscreet moment – ​​that is, he had nothing underneath.

In the afternoon, as she crossed paths with the queen, she asked, with a straight face, if it had been an especially cold morning – a sign that she knew what men say about the effects of low temperatures on their masculine attributes.

You have to be classy to make a joke like that without losing your pose. Rest in peace, Lizzie.