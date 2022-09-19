Juventude x Fortaleza live by the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

Juventude and Fortaleza face each other today, Sunday, September 18 (18/09), for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, the Brasileirão2022. The match will be played at Alfredo Jaconi, in Rio Grande do Sul, at 6 pm (Brasilia time). Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fluminense and Fortaleza lineups

Youth

3-4-3: Pegarori; Vitor Mendes, Paulo Miranda, Ygor Nogueira; Rodrigo Soares, Jean Irmer, Jadson, Capixaba; Felipe Pires, Oscar Ruiz, Pitta. Tech: Umberto Louzer

Strength

4-3-3: Marcelo Boeck; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, J. Capixaba; Sasha, Zé Welison, Caio Alexandre; Robson, Moses, T. Galhardo. Tech: Vojvoda

How Fluminense and Fortaleza arrive for the game

For an important match, an entire squad is available. Fortaleza’s coach, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, can select the team he deems stronger, since in addition to not having suspended or injured – the last medical report released by the club informed that the medical department is empty – defender Bryan Cabellos and midfielder Lucas Crispim completed the transition period and are available again.

On the other hand, it will be necessary to be careful on the field so as not to be too short for the next duel, in ten days’ time, against Flamengo. Nine Leão players are suspended with two yellow cards (Fernando Miguel, Boeck, Titi, Ceballos, J. Capixaba, Ronald, Matheus Vargas, Romarinho and Robson).

The team from Rio Grande do Sul, in turn, has certain changes compared to the previous match, against Palmeiras. The defense, for example, will have two different defenders. Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster, with high physical wear, should not even be on the bench. Thalisson and Ygor Nogueira are the substitutes and will play alongside Vitor Mendes.

In Ju’s attack, Guilherme Parede can fix himself, after having scored against the leader of the championship. In midfield, Elton, who is back from suspension, should be reappointed to the starting lineup. Another who returns and should have space is Felipe Pires, who has already passed through Fortaleza.

