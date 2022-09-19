Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle wear accessories in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral | fashion & beauty

Small details that mean a lot. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought together members of the British royal family and more than 2000 people, including monarchs and state leaders from around the world, at Westminster Abbey in England.

But, among so many tributes, one of them caught my attention: some members of the royal family made use of symbolic accessoriesas a way of honoring the monarch.

THE Princess Charlottedaughter of Kate Middleton and William, and third in line to the throne, for example, wore a horseshoe diamond broochto honor her great-grandmother’s love of horses.

See the brooch in the photo below! 👇🐎

1 of 7 In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses, Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch — Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses, Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch — Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II’s choker

Kate Middleton — now known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, the same title used by Princess Diana — also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a choker that belonged to the monarch herself.

The jewel, which has four strands of pearls and a diamond clasp, had already been worn by Kate herself on other occasions, such as the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

THE Queen Elizabeth II wore the same piece on other occasions as well: among them, a state dinner in Bangladesh, India, in 1983.

4 of 7 Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing the choker that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing the choker that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wears earrings given by the Queen

Who also paid a discreet tribute to Queen Elizabeth through accessories was Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex wore the pearl and diamond earring given to her by the Queen. She had already worn the jewel during the monarch’s burial ceremony at Buckingham Palace. See the play below! 👇

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II had a tradition of gifting the female members of her family with jewelry and Meghan was no different. The piece was given to her in 2018 to celebrate their first solo trip together. shortly after Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

6 of 7 Meghan Markle wears a pearl earring given by Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong Meghan Markle wears a pearl earring given by Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong