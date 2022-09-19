King Charles Has Master Plan To Take Paper From Harry And Andrew

King Charles III will pull strings to change a law – the aim is to prevent non-working royals from acting as advisers of state. If he manages to change the rule, the current monarch’s brother Andrew, son Harry and niece Beatrice would become ineligible for the role and would need to be replaced. The sovereign’s guide group is made up of five royal members over the age of 18.

Published in 1937, the Regency Act provides that the monarch’s spouse and the four adults next in line to the throne can act as advisers of state. With the accession of Charles, the group is formed by Camilla Parker, wife of the king and queen consort; Prince William, direct heir to the Crown; Harry, fifth in order of succession; Andrew, eighth in contention for the throne; and Princess Beatrice, in ninth place.

King Charles Elizabeth’s firstborn, Charles ascended the throne on the 8th, after the death of his mother.Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images King Charles and Prince William Charles is the father of 40-year-old William.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren at the funeral procession this Wednesday (14/9)by Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Brothers William and Harry led the six cousins ​​to their paternal grandmother’s coffinAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Prince George and Prince Andrew The princes are children of Queen Elizabeth, the British monarch.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images 0

State councilors can replace the reigning monarch when he is unwell. However, three of King Charles’ five mentors do not work on behalf of the institution. They are: Andrew, Harry and Beatrice. If the changes go into effect, Prince William will be the only remaining member of the group that served in command of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

As learned by the British newspaper The Telegraph, King Charles III is interested in making the measures relevant, so that the amendment of the law takes place “as soon as possible”. If the change of regiment actually takes place, there will be a musical chairs in the group of councilors. Those who will occupy two of the positions will be two brothers and a niece of the sovereign, in this case, Prince Edward, Louise Windsor and Princess Anne.

According to The Telegraph, the king acknowledges the “incongruity” of having a trio of advisers who do not work for royalty and are therefore ineligible. The reform desired by Charles will highlight the position of active and non-active royalty. In the case, Prince Harry abdicated royal duties in March 2020, while Andrew had his titles and sponsorships withdrawn due to involvement in a sex scandal.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.ret