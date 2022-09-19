Know the average rental value in Cascavel

A new product was launched by CGN for the public of Cascavel, Curitiba and Balneário Camboriú (SC). This is the Real Estate Center. CGN, website with thousands of property offers to rent or buy. Only in Cascavel, in the CGN Properties, there are more than 2,800 opportunities, divided by categories and neighborhoods.

However, this new product from CGN is not only a great advertiser of available properties, but also a huge database of information regarding price changes. monthly, the CGN will publish content showing the fluctuation of property values, in this way, we seek to provide our internet users with current information about the real estate market.

The data is obtained through the advertisements published and updated daily by Central de Imóveis CGN.

The average price of rentals in Cascavel today (18), based on ads in all categories available on the site CGN real estate is R$ 1,600.00. Below is the list divided by category and neighborhood:

Average apartment rental values

General Average (all neighborhoods) only apartments – R$ 1,350.00

Average Center – BRL 2,000.00

Alto Alegre Media – BRL 1,450.00

Media Cancelli – BRL 1,400.00

Media Country – BRL 1,200.00

Media Neva – BRL 1,200.00

Medium Recanto Tropical – BRL 1,300.00

University Media – BRL 850.00

Media Fag – BRL 1,500.00

Medium Coqueiral – R$ 1,100.00.

house rental prices

The average value of renting houses in Cascavel is R$ 1,500.00, with homes for rent in the Center having the highest average value, R$ 5,000.00.

Medium Forest – BRL 1,150.00

Average Alto Alegre – R$ 1,650.00

Average Fag – BRL 1,000.00

Average Snow – BRL 2,200.00

Average Coqueiral – BRL 2,400.00

Average Jardim Padovani – BRL 1,030.00

Country Average – BRL 3,200.00

Average Santa Felicidade – BRL 1,000.00

Interlagos Average – BRL 1,100.00

University Average – BRL 2,000.00

Santa Cruz Average – BRL 1,300.00

Average Green Park – BRL 1,700.00

Commercial room rental rates

A category that presents great daily variation in prices is that of commercial rooms, however today (18) the average value of renting a commercial room in Cascavel is R$ 2,000.00.

Average Center – BRL 2,400.00

Average Alto Alegre – R$ 1,800.00

Average São Cristóvão – BRL 1,000.00

Medium Forest – BRL 800.00

Townhouse rental values

Townhouses are always very popular with families and there is a wide variety of options, however, due to the high demand, they have higher prices. The average rent for a townhouse in Cascavel today (18) is R$ 2,750.00.

Kitnet rental prices

The kitnet category is the most affordable, and currently in Cascavel the average price for renting a kitnet is R$ 750.00. Remembering that the values ​​presented are the average of the announced values.

Service: