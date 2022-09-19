Know the rules of the Food Voucher: They are already in effect!

The Food Voucher is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract to help with food expenses. In March of this year, the Federal Government published a series of new rules related to the benefit and its similar, the Meal Voucher.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Provisional Measure No. 1,108 establishes that contracts prior to the new rules have a period of 14 months to adapt to the changes promoted. The end date is May 28, 2023.

End of business discounts

By law, the employer is not required to provide vouchers to its employees. However, the implementation of benefits brings numerous advantages for both parties.

The law that regulates such benefits is the PAT (Worker’s Food Program) law.

Check out the new rules and stay tuned.

According to the Federal Government, some workers started to use the benefits to purchase products and services from other different categories, such as contracting cable TV.

In this sense, the MP determines that both benefits can only be used in order to defray expenses in the food area, with no exceptions.

The companies that provide the vouchers often offer discounts to companies to close deals. However, these companies are already exempt from tax fees for the implementation of benefits.

The problem is that, to compensate for the discounts offered, companies end up transferring these values ​​to the product, which makes the purchase more expensive and harms the worker.

From the validity of the measure, this action is prohibited.

If these situations continue to happen, or even if establishments sell non-food products to the consumer, through food stamps or meal tickets, fines between R$5,000 and R$50,000 may be applied.

de-accreditation

Another form of punishment for irregular activities is the disqualification of contracting companies, which will be removed from the PAT.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

If companies act illegally, they will also be subject to the loss of registration with the CNPJ (National Registry of Legal Entities).

Penalty to establishments

Previously, it was common for establishments to offer a “tie sale”, which consists of the purchase of non-food related products together with a food product, to enable payment through VA or VR.

This activity ends up forcing the worker to make a purchase that he often does not need.

To prevent this type of conduct, both establishments and voucher companies are subject to fines.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.