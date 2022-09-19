Lady Gaga doesn’t finish last tour show for fear of short circuit

Instagram/Play Lady Gaga cries and apologizes for not being able to finish her Chromatica Ball tour show

Lady Gaga performed the last show of the Chromatica Ball tour in Miami, in the United States, last Saturday night (18). However, the outcome was not the way she would have liked. Gaga was unable to perform the final song on the setlist, ‘Rain On Me’, for fear of a possible short circuit, which could put her and her dancers at risk.

In the show, a rain on stage was part of the performance of the partnership with Ariana Grande. The singer explained that last night the lights were unstable. “I’m really worried about it. When I wrote this song, I said, ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive.’ It’s because now I care about living in a way that I didn’t for a long time. I’m sorry for We can’t finish the show, but I don’t want to put your lives in danger,” the singer announced to the audience, crying.

She later made a short live video on Instagram and further explained the situation. “Even when the rain stopped, the lightning hit the ground and came close to us,” the star said in tears.

Given this, Gaga chose not to sing the song. “It was very dangerous, the lights were acting unpredictably and changing every moment. I love you. For years some of you called me Mother Monster [mãe monstro, em português]. In my heart, I knew it was best to keep you guys safe,” the singer wrote in the caption of a photo in which she holds a bouquet of roses handed out by fans at the end of the statement.

Gaga took the opportunity to thank her fans for believing in her. “This was the best tour of my life and I will celebrate this moment forever. It took a long time to heal, and I did.”

“Of course I wanted to sing ‘Rain On Me’ to you guys in the rain, deep down I think I knew this would happen. I’m so grateful to you, my dancers, my band and all my crew. Thank you for the flowers, the happiness and for understand. Life matters”, concluded the singer.