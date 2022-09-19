LATAM Pass offers up to 35% bonus on Livelo transfers

O LATAM Pass is offering up to 35% extra points on transfers from livelo. Offer is valid until tomorrow (20).

bonus

35% bonus – Club LATAM Pass or Clube Livelo subscribers

10% bonus – other LATAM Pass customers

How to participate

Register your CPF on the campaign website; Transfer your Livelo points to the LATAM Pass; Earn up to 35% extra points.

When registering, you will receive a confirmation message on the campaign screen, which will show the LATAM Pass number entered, as well as the date and time of registration. We recommend that you take a photo of the confirmation screen as LATAM is not responsible for any errors during registration.

campaign details

The extra points from this campaign will be credited to the customer’s account in the LATAM Pass Program within 30 calendar days after the end of the campaign, and transfer points and extra points can be credited separately;

Transferred and accumulated points and extra points will be valid for 24 months;

The campaign has a bonus limit of 300,000 extra LATAM Pass points per participant.

Changes to the LATAM Pass

The LATAM Pass no longer allows the issuance of award tickets (award tickets) online. From now on, it is only possible to redeem tickets at the commercial rate. If you choose to use points on the company’s own flights and/or codeshare, the system will present the value in points based on a conversion made from the value of the paying ticket. Bear in mind that this change had a direct impact on the pricing of redemptions, in which the vast majority of sections were readjusted and became much more expensive. We recommend that you evaluate this scenario.

To register for the campaign, click here. And to consult the regulation, click here.