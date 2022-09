Federal government calculations point to growing fiscal risk with lawsuits. Impacts have advanced 66% since March. | Photo: Reproduction / Central Bank

Balance sheets updated by the federal government in August show that the fiscal risk of lawsuits brought against the Union has increased by 66% since March, reaching an estimated impact of R$ 2.6 trillion to the public coffers. The data were revealed by the newspaper Valor Econômico.

The increase in the amount is mainly due to cases of the so-called lifetime review, referring to the calculations of INSS pensions in a period prior to July 1994 and reached a majority formed in the Federal Supreme Court). The issue is the most worrying, with an increase of 934% in the estimate of the tax impact of litigation as a result of the Court’s understanding – if it is indeed proclaimed. According to information that Valor had access to, the calculation rose from R$46.4 billion in March to R$480 billion in August.

Other concerns have a smaller impact, but they also add to the risk. This is the case of the incidence of PIS/Cofins and the granting of tax incentives that affect the ICMS of the municipalities. Respectively, they can generate impacts of BRL 325 billion and BRL 279 billion to the federal coffers.